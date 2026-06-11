3,241 days (or 8 years, 10 months, 15 days) Between Pro Motocross Races Without Justin Cooper Competing
Justin Cooper is officially OUT for this weekend's Thunder Valley National as a concussion will sideline him—and a streak will end.
This weekend marks the first Pro Motocross race that Justin Cooper has missed in 3,241 days (8 years, 10 months, 15 days). The last time he was absent from a Pro Motocross round was the 2017 Washougal National on July 29, 2017 — before he had even turned pro.
The New York native has not missed a single Pro Motocross race since he turned pro in 2017! Cooper first lined up at the '17 Unadilla National and has raced 95 straight Pro Motocross events since then. In that stretch, he crashed big at the 2023 High Point National and was taken to the hospital to get evaluated. He still was there competing, until his crash, as he qualified sixth overall but did not start the motos.
But after Cooper's big crash at the Hangtown Motocross Classic last weekend, he will now officially miss his first race after 95 straight Pro Motocross starts.
Cooper has raced with Yamaha since he turned pro and he will return to the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team for another one-year deal for the 2027 Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship.
Check out Justin Cooper's Instagram post, as well as all of his Pro Motocross starts to date.
Justin Cooper's Career Pro Motocross Results
Justin CooperCold Spring Harbor, NY
|Position
|Race
|Class
|Date
|Bike
|13
MotocrossHangtown
|450
|June 6, 2026
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
MotocrossFox Raceway
|450
|May 30, 2026
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
MotocrossBudds Creek
|450
|August 23, 2025
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
MotocrossUnadilla
|450
|August 16, 2025
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
MotocrossIronman
|450
|August 9, 2025
|Yamaha YZ450F
|6
MotocrossWashougal
|450
|July 19, 2025
|Yamaha YZ450F
|10
MotocrossSpring Creek
|450
|July 12, 2025
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
MotocrossRedBud
|450
|July 5, 2025
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
MotocrossSouthwick
|450
|June 28, 2025
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
MotocrossHigh Point
|450
|June 14, 2025
|Yamaha
|4
MotocrossThunder Valley
|450
|June 7, 2025
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
MotocrossHangtown Motocross Classic
|450
|May 31, 2025
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
MotocrossFox Raceway
|450
|May 24, 2025
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
MotocrossIronman
|450
|August 24, 2024
|Yamaha YZ450F
|10
MotocrossBudds Creek
|450
|August 17, 2024
|Yamaha YZ450F
|6
MotocrossUnadilla
|450
|August 10, 2024
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
MotocrossWashougal
|450
|July 20, 2024
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
MotocrossSpring Creek
|450
|July 13, 2024
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
MotocrossRedBud
|450
|July 6, 2024
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
MotocrossSouthwick
|450
|June 29, 2024
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
MotocrossHigh Point
|450
|June 15, 2024
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
MotocrossThunder Valley
|450
|June 8, 2024
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
MotocrossHangtown Motocross Classic
|450
|June 1, 2024
|Yamaha YZ450F
|6
MotocrossFox Raceway
|450
|May 25, 2024
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
MotocrossIronman
|250
|August 26, 2023
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
MotocrossBudds Creek
|250
|August 19, 2023
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
MotocrossUnadilla
|250
|August 12, 2023
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
MotocrossWashougal
|250
|July 22, 2023
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
MotocrossSpring Creek
|250
|July 15, 2023
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
MotocrossSouthwick
|250
|July 8, 2023
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
MotocrossRedBud
|250
|July 1, 2023
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
MotocrossThunder Valley
|250
|June 10, 2023
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
MotocrossHangtown Motocross Classic
|250
|June 3, 2023
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
MotocrossFox Raceway
|250
|May 27, 2023
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
MotocrossFox Raceway 2
|250
|September 3, 2022
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6
MotocrossIronman
|250
|August 27, 2022
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
MotocrossBudds Creek
|250
|August 20, 2022
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
MotocrossUnadilla
|250
|August 13, 2022
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
MotocrossWashougal
|250
|July 23, 2022
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
MotocrossSpring Creek
|250
|July 16, 2022
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
MotocrossSouthwick
|250
|July 9, 2022
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
MotocrossRedBud
|250
|July 2, 2022
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
MotocrossHigh Point
|250
|June 18, 2022
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
MotocrossThunder Valley
|250
|June 11, 2022
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
MotocrossHangtown
|250
|June 4, 2022
|Yamaha YZ250F
|12
MotocrossFox Raceway 1
|250
|May 28, 2022
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1
MotocrossHangtown
|250
|September 11, 2021
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
MotocrossFox Raceway 2
|250
|September 4, 2021
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
MotocrossIronman
|250
|August 28, 2021
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
MotocrossBudds Creek
|250
|August 21, 2021
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
MotocrossUnadilla
|250
|August 14, 2021
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
MotocrossWashougal
|250
|July 24, 2021
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
MotocrossSpring Creek
|250
|July 17, 2021
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
MotocrossSouthwick
|250
|July 10, 2021
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
MotocrossRedBud
|250
|July 3, 2021
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
MotocrossHigh Point
|250
|June 19, 2021
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1
MotocrossThunder Valley
|250
|June 5, 2021
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
MotocrossFox Raceway 1
|250
|May 29, 2021
|Yamaha YZ250F
|12
MotocrossFox Raceway
|250
|October 10, 2020
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1
MotocrossThunder Valley
|250
|October 3, 2020
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
MotocrossWW Ranch
|250
|September 26, 2020
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
MotocrossSpring Creek
|250
|September 19, 2020
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
MotocrossRedBud National II
|250
|September 7, 2020
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
MotocrossRedBud National I
|250
|September 4, 2020
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
MotocrossIronman
|250
|August 29, 2020
|Yamaha YZ250F
|11
MotocrossLoretta Lynn's II
|250
|August 22, 2020
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8
MotocrossLoretta Lynn's
|250
|August 15, 2020
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
MotocrossIronman
|250
|August 24, 2019
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
MotocrossBudds Creek
|250
|August 17, 2019
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
MotocrossUnadilla
|250
|August 10, 2019
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
MotocrossWashougal
|250
|July 27, 2019
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
MotocrossSpring Creek
|250
|July 20, 2019
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
MotocrossRedBud
|250
|July 6, 2019
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
MotocrossSouthwick
|250
|June 29, 2019
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1
MotocrossFlorida
|250
|June 22, 2019
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
MotocrossHigh Point
|250
|June 15, 2019
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
MotocrossThunder Valley
|250
|June 1, 2019
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
MotocrossPala
|250
|May 25, 2019
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
MotocrossHangtown
|250
|May 18, 2019
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
MotocrossIronman
|250
|August 25, 2018
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
MotocrossBudds Creek
|250
|August 18, 2018
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8
MotocrossUnadilla
|250
|August 11, 2018
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
MotocrossWashougal
|250
|July 28, 2018
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
MotocrossSpring Creek
|250
|July 21, 2018
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
MotocrossRedBud
|250
|July 7, 2018
|Yamaha YZ250F
|15
MotocrossSouthwick
|250
|June 30, 2018
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
MotocrossTennessee
|250
|June 23, 2018
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
MotocrossHigh Point
|250
|June 16, 2018
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
MotocrossThunder Valley
|250
|June 2, 2018
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6
MotocrossGlen Helen
|250
|May 26, 2018
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
MotocrossHangtown
|250
|May 19, 2018
|Yamaha YZ250F
|11
MotocrossIronman
|250
|August 26, 2017
|Yamaha YZ250F
|11
MotocrossBudds Creek
|250
|August 19, 2017
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
MotocrossUnadilla
|250
|August 12, 2017
|Yamaha YZ250F