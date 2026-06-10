Jason Weigandt chats with long-time MXGP commentator and Motocross of Nations hero Paul Malin to get the inside scoop on Lucas and Sacha Coenen, who will race this weekend in Thunder Valley. Plus, Weege gives some scoop on the Chase Sexton situation at Monster Energy Kawasaki, and Cole Davies' underappreciated moto win at Hangtown.

Presented by Yoshimura, Yamaha Motor, Fly, Throttle Jockey, and SuperLite Seats. FlyRacing.com has all the info on the new Patrol line of off-road apparel. Check it out. Also go to superlitetechnologies.com and use CODE Weege26 for 20% off your order. Remember it's S-U-P-E-R-L-I-T-E technologies.com Superlite Technologies — Built to win, engineered for what’s next. Then head to head to yamaha.us/RacerX and use the code RacerXpod26 for 15% off your purchase of $100 or more.