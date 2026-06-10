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Watch: Grant Baylor Wins Watkins Glen International GNCC - Full Bike Video Highlights

June 10, 2026, 11:00am
Watch: Grant Baylor Wins Watkins Glen International GNCC - Full Bike Video Highlights
Watkins Glen, NY Watkins Glen InternationalProgressive GNCC Racing

The eighth round of the Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series took place over the weekend in New York.

Grant Baylor (Kawasaki) took the overall win over Liam Draper (Yamaha) and Steward Baylor Jr. (Kawasaki) in a down-to-the-checkered-flag three-way battle! Draper's fourth second-place finish of the season now puts him in the championship lead!

Angus Riordan (Honda) took the XC2 Class win over Jason Tino (KTM) and Jhak Walker (Beta). Tino continues to leads the XC2 Championship.

Danielle McDonald (Yamaha) took the WXC win over Brandy Richards (KTM) and Korie Steede (Husqvarna). McDonald is now back in the points lead!

Watch the video highlights below.

Video Highlights

Specialized Bike Race Recap | 2026 AMSOIL Watkins Glen GNCC

Bike Raw Recap | 2026 AMSOIL Watkins Glen GNCC

Watkins Glen GNCC Results

GNCC

Watkins Glen International - Overall Race

June 6, 2026
Watkins Glen International
Watkins Glen, NY United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Grant Baylor Grant Baylor 02:57:40.851 Belton, SC United States Kawasaki
2 Liam Draper Liam Draper 02:57:41.838 Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha
3 Steward Baylor Steward Baylor 02:57:42.258 Belton, SC United States Kawasaki
4 Ben Kelley Ben Kelley 02:57:51.330 Harwinton, CT United States KTM
5 Grant Davis Grant Davis 02:57:53.428 Meshoppen, PA United States KTM
Full Results
GNCC

Watkins Glen International - XC2 Pro Race

June 6, 2026
Watkins Glen International
Watkins Glen, NY United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 02:57:55.178 Australia Australia Honda
2 Jason T Tino Jason T Tino 02:58:58.633 Phillipsburg, NJ United States KTM
3 Jhak Walker Jhak Walker 02:59:00.019 Morrisonville, IL United States Beta
4 Brody Johnson Brody Johnson 03:02:18.695 Landrum, SC United States Husqvarna
5 Gavin Simon Gavin Simon 03:06:15.438 Bennington, VT United States Husqvarna
Full Results
GNCC

Watkins Glen International - WXC Race

June 6, 2026
Watkins Glen International
Watkins Glen, NY United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald 02:07:46.459 Parkes, NSW Australia Yamaha
2 Brandy Richards Brandy Richards 02:08:00.679 Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM
3 Korie Steede Korie Steede 02:15:42.918 Beloit, OH United States Husqvarna
4 Jocelyn Barnes Jocelyn Barnes 02:18:42.197 Equinunk, PA United States Husqvarna
5 Carly Lee Carly Lee 02:21:04.550 Millville, NJ United States KTM
Full Results

Points Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Liam Draper Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 153
2Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 145
3Craig Delong Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 131
4Ben Kelley Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 130
5Steward Baylor Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 124
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jason T Tino Jason T Tino Phillipsburg, NJ United States 175
2Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 175
3Jhak Walker Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 171
4Brody Johnson Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 158
5Jason C Lipscomb Jason C Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States 118
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald Parkes, NSW Australia 203
2Brandy Richards Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 199
3Korie Steede Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 189
4Lilley G Sheets Lilley G Sheets Fishersville, VA United States 122
5Jocelyn Barnes Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States 116
Full Standings
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