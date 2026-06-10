He made mention that Hangtown was a better track for his foot, not as many impacts to the body and I guess he’s right, it’s faster than Pala was, more flowy and more open turns. The jumps were more rollers as well. Maybe it was just a track difference and if we get back to a “Pala” type (which this weekend is a bit more of that especially on the latter half) he’ll look more human but to me, I doubt it. I think although he may internally struggle more on more Pala-type tracks, I think he’ll continue to build on his Hangtown ride, and we’ll see his dominance emerge.

Older brother Hunter got second and after his dominant Pala, he holds onto the red plate. I thought Hunter rode a smart race, hanging out behind Deegs until it was time to move. I would think the strategy with handling Deegs is like dealing with a tiger, he’s gonna go tiger at some point so just hang around, lull him into complacency, then strike when maybe the energy is a bit lower? I mean, we saw Haiden try to retaliate when Hunter got him in the first moto even though the chances of that working were pretty low. Smart ride by Hunter and how many times has he saw his alien-like brother sprint off like that and realize that second was the best he was gonna do that day?

Well, 3-3 ain’t too bad for your second 450 Pro Motocross national, right? Haiden Deegan didn’t have anything for the Lawrence brothers this weekend, but he had plenty for the other 37 riders! I think his speed is good but like last week he couldn’t hold it as long as the two Honda riders. He did a couple of less laps than Hunter in the 1:58’s and three less than Jett did. I don’t know what it is but to me, on the 450, he looks like he’s grown since the 250 days way back in SLC in May? I know it makes no sense but that’s just an “observation” here. Maybe it’s the backgrounds?