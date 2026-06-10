Max Anstie on Fox Raceway Motocross Crash, Recovery: “I wouldn’t have done anything different”

Now, he will have to wait as he is out for this weekend’s race. Does he regret pushing the jump that caused the crash?

“Again, when I crashed, I wouldn’t have done anything different,” he confirmed. “I was sending it for a hot lap and I felt good. I didn’t feel like I did anything wrong. I just couldn’t see that there was something there. Again, everything happens for a reason. It is what it is. You’ve got to deal with disappointments in this sport. We get good at that. We have to learn to refocus and reframe and say, ‘Okay, what can I do now? What’s in my control? What’s important? What can I do?’ And that’s just the focus with recovery and getting back to it 100-percent. I think I’ll be back out on the gate. Okay, the championship is out the window, but let’s go and have some solid rides for the rest of the year. I’m not done yet on outdoors. I want to continue to do it, so let’s see how the rest of it all pans out.”

Anstie did have his eyes upon a return to racing at Saturday’s Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood, Colorado. Unfortunately, after this interview was completed, we learned he is OUT for this weekend’s race as well. Here is what Anstie said before news came out that he was out.

“Yeah, Colorado is cool,” he pointed out. “I like it, At the end of the day we’ve got altitude. It has been a while since I’ve raced there. All of these tracks are awesome in America. I love the supercross, but I also love the outdoors, too. I was watching Hangtown today on TV and saying to myself, ‘Man, how bad is it? Am I all right? Could I race today?’ It was one of those deals where you look at it and you say, ‘Oh, I want to be out there.’ Like I said, it’s all part of the plan. Obviously, it didn’t go to plan last week, but at the moment, everything is happening for a reason. I’m here just to recover and full focus on next weekend.”

“Yeah, we’ll be all right,” he continued. “Like I said, I’m looking forward to getting back into it at Colorado. [Again, before we knew he would miss this weekend’s race]. Then we go back East. We go to High Point and then it’s RedBud and those sorts of tracks which are awesome, awesome places on the calendar. They’re awesome tracks. I mean they’re iconic. From watching The Great Outdoors back in the day and watching Ricky Carmichael and James Stewart and Ryan Villopoto, it’s all iconic to me. As someone who grew up watching all those guys racing at all those places, it’s just cool to be a part of it. I’ve experienced so much, you know? I’ve raced all around the world, so to come to these tracks that are pretty awesome is all pretty special.”

“A lot goes into this,” he added. “A lot of the puzzle pieces have to fall together in the right way, and you also have to have a bit of luck. Yeah, I’m definitely putting my best foot forward. At the end of the day, you can’t focus on winning when you’re out there. You just have to focus on executing and doing your job. And if that’s enough to get the job done and win, then fantastic. If not, then you go back to the drawing board during the week and work at being better for the weekend after. Now it’s just one step at a time. I get back on the bike next week and let’s go racing in Colorado and get a base. Let’s just have two decent rides. Let’s get the ball rolling and get some information and some data on the bike and get some feel going and see were we are at and see what we need to work on and improve on and then we’ll hit it hard again at High Point and just continue to step up.”