Fly Racing Releases All-New 2027 Patrol and Patrol Elite Lines
The following press release is from Fly Racing:
FLY Racing proudly introduces the all-new 2027 Patrol and Patrol Elite lines, our most advanced off-road and adventure-touring collections to date. Patrol Elite was built for riders who demand uncompromising performance, protection, and comfort both on and off-road. FLY Racing’s first foray into the premium off-road segment combines premium four-way stretch materials, innovative features like the BOA Fit System, and rider-focused design to excel in the most challenging conditions. Patrol Elite is engineered to go farther, ride harder, and perform when it matters most.
Patrol has a long legacy in FLY Racing's story and will no doubt continue to impress with the 2027 upgrade. The 1-2 punch of Patrol and Patrol Elite represent the most comprehensive approach to off-road and ADV riding that FLY Racing has ever offered.
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