1. Jett is so Back

Honda HRC Progressive’s Jett Lawrence was fine in his return from injury last weekend in Pala, but it certainly was not the Jett to which we are accustomed. Coming into Hangtown, it was reported that he had a light week of riding and then opted to skip Friday’s press riding session, which raised questions about what kind of condition he would be in come race day.

Well, he answered any doubts by dominating the day in Vintage Jett Lawrence fashion. It was a near perfect day. He qualified fastest, grabbed both holeshots, and led every lap of both motos. His brother Hunter kept him honest for a good chunk of moto two, but Jett was able to up the pace around halfway and break away. He was relatively unchallenged otherwise.

It is a relief to see that while this talus injury may present challenges for Jett as far as recovery and workload during the week, we can still count on him to be a freak on race day.

2. Kitchen and Hammaker Flip the Script

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker and Levi Kitchen have been the clear best guys in the 250 class through two rounds of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Last weekend, Kitchen dominated the first moto but a crash early in moto two cost him any shot at the overall. The roles reversed in Sacramento as Hammaker sprinted away with a dominant moto one victory, only to get caught in the massive first turn pileup in moto two.

Meanwhile, Kitchen had an impressive charge through the field in both motos to go 2-2 for the overall victory, his first since Budds Creek in 2024. Levi was on rails all day, but his starts held him back from taking either moto win. On Monday’s PulpMX Show, Levi talked about catching fire in the latter half of the motos.

“I started riding with a lot of intensity and just pushing through everything,” he explained. “It was fun. I was just railing everything.”

This was the first weekend Mitch Payton had a red plate on one of his bikes for a Pro Motocross race since Adam Ciancarulo in 2019 but between Seth and Levi, it may stay on his bikes all summer long.