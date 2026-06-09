Thunder Valley National Continues Longstanding Partnership with Denver Toyota Dealer Association

The Denver Toyota Dealer Association (TDA) is a collective of six Toyota dealerships located within the Denver/Boulder area. The dealerships that comprise TDA are AutoNation Toyota Arapahoe (Centennial), Groove Toyota (Englewood), Larry H. Miller Toyota Boulder, Mountain States Toyota (Denver), Stevinson Toyota East (Aurora), and Stevinson Toyota West (Lakewood). The Association is rooted within each community throughout the greater Denver area, with several additional partnerships that have served to support the best experiences, events, initiatives, and programs the region has to offer for many years.

The competition out on the racetrack thus far has been nothing short of amazing. A mere four motos into the season and each respective class has produced dramatically different outcomes. In the 450SMX Class, Honda HRC Progressive’s Jett Lawrence shocked the racing world with a dominant return to form last weekend. Still visibly a long way from being fully recovered from an offseason ankle and foot injury, the defending champion looked like the rider we’ve grown accustomed to the past three seasons with a convincing 1-1 effort. While it was a statement performance from Jett, it doesn’t diminish how tight the margins were with his older brother. Hunter Lawrence kept Jett within his sights all afternoon and made it clear he doesn’t intend to give up the red plate atop the standings. The stage is set for another Lawrence vs Lawrence battle this summer, but coming off his first podium appearance in the premier class Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rookie Haiden Deegan took another significant step forward to running up front.

In the 250SMX Class, another wild afternoon rewarded consistency for race winner Levi Kitchen, who followed the lead of his Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki teammate Seth Hammaker the week prior. One week after misfortune in the second moto derailed what could have been a triumphant afternoon for Kitchen, the Washington native capitalized on the misfortune that befell Hammaker in last weekend’s second moto. Kitchen not only ended a 13-race winless drought that dated back to 2024, but he also closed to within single digits of Hammaker in the point standings. Virtually no rider in the class has managed to avoid adversity thus far, and it has made for a wilder start to the title fight than expected.

Adding another intriguing wrinkle to the mix this weekend will be the U.S. debut of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing mounted Coenen brothers, the rising star twins from Belgium that have taken MXGP by storm this season. This past weekend in Latvia, Lucas Coenen led every lap across the two MXGP motos, while Sascha Coenen duplicated those efforts in the MX2 division. They’ll bring a boost of confidence and a surge of momentum overseas to Colorado, where Lucas Coenen will square off against the likes of the Lawrences and Deegan in the 450SMX Class, while Sascha Coenen will look to disrupt the early success of Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki in the 250SMX Class.

Additionally, the Women’s Motocross Championship Powered by Synchrony will contest its second round of the season. Points leader and reigning champion Lachlan Turner will lead the way aboard her Altus Motorsports bLU cRU Yamaha on the heels of a 1-1 effort at the opening round, but Quad Lock Honda’s Charli Cannon is ready to unseat the champ and will look to claim her first victory on U.S. soil.