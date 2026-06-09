Tapped as a fill-in rider for Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki during supercross, Nick Romano has had an excellent two rounds to kick off his AMA Pro Motocross season. He’s been a factor at or near the front in both races, and has battled hard with championship contenders multiple times. We spoke with him in the pits on Saturday to get his take on his season so far, an intense battle with Jo Shimoda, and more from the Hangtown national.

Racer X: Hey, pretty good day for you. I want to talk about your day, but first, wow, did you think you’d be doing this well this early outdoors? I’m not saying we should be surprised, but you’re doing great.

Nick Romano: Tough question. Obviously I want to say yes, but there are a lot of unknowns. Everything was an unknown coming in. I got the call at the last minute, got thrown into the deep end in supercross. I knew, coming into outdoors, I’m just naturally a better outdoor guy. The bike is unreal right now. The power and suspension, it’s one of the best 250s I’ve ever ridden. I’m so happy that I have no sicknesses, I’m healthy, I’m on a good bike and team, and have people around me who believe in me. I was 7-4 [sixth overall] I think today. Coming into Pala I didn’t really know where I was going to be. Everyone knows I’m a good starter, I knew I was going to get a good start and go, but I didn’t know for how long. I’ve made a lot of progress just in one week. I had a big, big crash on Tuesday at Pala and wasn’t sure if I was even going to race today. A lot of small things that are refreshing—getting good starts, running up front, battling, passing people, ready to keep going.