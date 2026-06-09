Of course if Hunter wants to win, he'll have to go through his brother and defending champion Jett Lawrence to do it, now that Jett has gone back to winning form. Lindstrom commented on Jett Lawrence going 1-1 in just his second race back from his injury back in December, when the #1 looked to be “back to his normal” self.

“I'm really happy with the progression of Jett, mainly in his starts,” said. “Last week was kind of an anomaly. He didn't really; he's typically one of the best starters, and I think it had been a long time since he'd been rusty, so we worked on that. It literally took about 15 minutes on Tuesday to try to get him, and at first, he was kind of like, ‘Man, my start mode feels weird, and this is weird.’ And then luckily that was cool, having not just the team but Darren Lawrence [father], he can always kind of just cut through the BS and tell him how it is, and it's hard to do when it's my kid, I can tell him what he's going to do. That's how it is with Darren. It is kind of cool. So, he did that, and we all kind of showed him. We did some video and did some analyzing, and then I mean literally in 15 minutes he was already ripping starts right next to [Jorge] Prado, by the way, which was kind of funny. The only two people at Pala on a Tuesday are [Lawrence and Prado] on the starting line, five feet away from each other. That was funny.”

So with Jett's form coming around and Hunter wanting to win, that led to a great second-moto battle for the overall.

“Then, the racing they [Lawrence brothers] had today was epic,” he continued. “Hunter was just absolutely going for it in that second moto to try to get back by, and it was really fun to watch. Almost at some point there, it was almost like you wanted to tell him, ‘Chill, don't throw it away. We're going one-two right now.’ But they're super competitive, and it's going to be a dog fight for this championship. I think between those guys.”