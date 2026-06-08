It was a historic weekend for the Coenen brothers overseas in the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP). The Belgian brothers won both qualifying races on Saturday and then swept all four motos on Sunday!

Sacha's fellow KTM competitor Simon Längenfelder finished 5-19 for 13th overall, giving Sacha a 37-point lead ahead of the next race, the June 21 MXGP of Italy.

In the MXGP Class, Lucas' 1-1 paired with a second weekend in a row with a mechanical DNF for Jeffery Herlings means a 62-point lead for Lucas in the championship. Herlings finished 3-21 for tenth overall.

View the highlights from round eight and check out the results below.

MXGP