Hangtown may have been the second round of Pro Motocross, but it was the first round of the Women’s Motocross Championship. After months off from professional competition (Budds Creek 2025 to be exact) it was clear the women have raised the bar even more during Friday’s practice sessions. The WMX race schedule for 2026 features one moto held on Friday and the second motos during intermission on Saturday in front of the fans. With the track being significantly rougher on Saturday during pro day.

Moto one on Friday saw returning champ Lachlan Turner get out to the early lead and start to check out...only to go down at the start of lap two! She then had to work her way up to leader Charli Cannon. Then Cannon went off the track, and was later docked a position for getting on the gas too hard while off the side of the track. On the last lap, Turner pulled off an impressive pass for the lead, looking like she went through a corner wide open to make the move. That gave her the moto win, and with Cannon taking the penalty, Mikayla Nielsen got credit for second.

Moto two on Saturday was almost the exact opposite with Charli Cannon getting out to the lead early only to make a mistake and tip over allowing Turner to take over the lead. Charli who had a seven second lead when she fell, went back to third. She had to make her way around Neilsen and then charge back towards Turner. Cannon closed the gap and tried to make several pass attempts until she cased the center triple and almost went down, giving Turner a 2.5 second gap. It seemed like it might be over for Charli, but she fought back on the rough track and started to close in on Turner again. She got back to the rear wheel of the leader but was unable to secure a pass before the finish.