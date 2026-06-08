Garrett Marchbanks had a great day at the Hangtown Motocross Classic, finishing 6-5 for fifth overall, making him the top Kawasaki finisher at round two of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Marchbanks had that collision with Eli Tomac on the opening lap last weekend, so he had to come from last to start off the summer. Marchbanks finished 28-8 for 14th overall in the opener but Hangtown marked significant progress.

Marchbanks said the following in the post-race Kawasaki release.

"Overall, it was a solid day. Qualifying made things a little difficult, but we were able to put ourselves in a good position when it counted. I had to work through the pack in Moto 1, then got another good start in Moto 2 and made some strong passes to finish fifth. To come away with fifth overall is a great step forward for us. The team has been working really hard, and I'm happy with the progress we've made. We'll keep building and carry that momentum into Thunder Valley."

This is no surprise to see Marchbanks doing well in the 450 Class of Pro Motocross, as he had 28 450 starts to his name entering the 2026 Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship. This fifth overall at Hangtown ties Marchbanks’ best 450 Class finish overall with his 2023 Southwick National (10-5 moto finishes that day).