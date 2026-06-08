Marchbanks on P5 at Hangtown: “The team has been working really hard, and I'm happy with the progress we've made”
Garrett Marchbanks had a great day at the Hangtown Motocross Classic, finishing 6-5 for fifth overall, making him the top Kawasaki finisher at round two of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
Marchbanks had that collision with Eli Tomac on the opening lap last weekend, so he had to come from last to start off the summer. Marchbanks finished 28-8 for 14th overall in the opener but Hangtown marked significant progress.
Marchbanks said the following in the post-race Kawasaki release.
"Overall, it was a solid day. Qualifying made things a little difficult, but we were able to put ourselves in a good position when it counted. I had to work through the pack in Moto 1, then got another good start in Moto 2 and made some strong passes to finish fifth. To come away with fifth overall is a great step forward for us. The team has been working really hard, and I'm happy with the progress we've made. We'll keep building and carry that momentum into Thunder Valley."
This is no surprise to see Marchbanks doing well in the 450 Class of Pro Motocross, as he had 28 450 starts to his name entering the 2026 Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship. This fifth overall at Hangtown ties Marchbanks’ best 450 Class finish overall with his 2023 Southwick National (10-5 moto finishes that day).
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|1 - 1
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|2 - 2
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|3 - 3
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|4 - 6
|Ducati Desmo 450MX
|5
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|6 - 5
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|6
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|5 - 7
|Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
|7
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|11 - 4
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|8
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|9 - 9
|Yamaha YZ450F
|9
|Mikkel Haarup
|Denmark
|7 - 12
|Triumph TF 450-X
|10
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|10 - 10
|Ducati Desmo 450MX
As for Chase Sexton, the other member of the Monster Energy Kawasaki team, he had a tough day in the office, marked by two crashes in the first moto. He brought home a fourth-place finish in the second moto, with his 11-4 finishes giving him seventh overall on the day. Report from the track is that Sexton was unhappy after the first moto and...how do we say this...he did not calmly place his bike on the stand in the pits? That caused some tension.
Sexton said the following in the team's release:
"My result isn't where I expected it to be, so there's definitely some frustration leaving Hangtown today. I got off to a bad start in Moto 1, and was fortunately able to pick up my pace in Moto 2. We have a few things to work through this week, but I know what we're capable of. We'll keep fighting and putting in the work to show up ready to race at Thunder Valley."