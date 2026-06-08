Last weekend at Fox Raceway was Jett Lawrence’s first race back from a severe ankle and foot injury. He did well, going 4-3 in the motos for third overall. But considering that was his third worst 450 finish ever, third place is not what everyone is used to seeing out of Jett. Coupled with a severe limp and the obvious amount of pain he was in after the race and some started to question when, or if, we would ever see Jett back up to his old form.
But at the second round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Hangtown, Jett was able to put those concerns to rest. Not only was Jett able to log the fastest time in qualifying, he also was back to his typical 1-1 finishes in the motos. Jett spoke with the press after the race on his day and prep leading into the race.
“I worked on my starts a lot this week, I didn’t ride as much to try to save my ankle as well," he said. "But starts was a big thing, starting up there helps a lot, especially with HJ, with how good his starts are.”
He continued with his qualifying times: “The first qualifier I had a few things I needed to fix, I never linked a good lap together. And then in the second qualy I linked most of my stuff, I think I had one mistake in it, but it was a pretty good lap, and I was happy with that. And definitely sets the tone going into the motos, you’re a little more happy and excited going into it. So, it helps and like I said, worked on my starts a lot so that helps as well.”
Setting the tone early in the day helps a riders confidence heading into the motos, where Jett pulled the holeshot in moto one and opened up a big lead over Haiden Deegan and his brother Hunter Lawrence, who eventually got around Deegan for second. Then in the second moto, Hunter pulled the holeshot with Jett in second, only for the race to be red flagged due to Justin Cooper who went down hard on the opening lap. Cooper Webb pulled the holeshot in the restart, but the brothers made quick work of him. However, the roles were reversed after the restart with Jett in the lead and Hunter in second.
“Obviously it's my brother, I know him very, very well," Jett said on the start of moto two. "If we try to set a good pace to start with, he’s going to try and be there the entire race and it's going to be hard to break him to both get a good flow and it's going to be a long moto. So, I thought if I could spend those first 15 minutes where I can find a flow where I am using the least amount of energy, I knew if he was there trying to make a pass, I would use a little more. Because obviously I knew this track was kind of one lined, like he was saying earlier it's a prick to try and pass on. I thought if I could do that, and then halfway if I could do just one really fast lap and try to get a gap on him and just try to break him a little in a way. Or to get a gap and try to pull away and thankfully it did because if not I really had nothing else to try and pull on him. But it worked out and I just tried to push to get more and more of a gap because he doesn’t give up through the whole moto. Was able to get more of a gap and made a few mistake and got a little sketchy so I was like, ‘All right just gonna back it down a smidge in a few spots.’ And was able to get the win in that last one so I was happy with it.”
Jett was visibly happier this week after getting his first win of 2026, but he wanted to make it clear that just because his ankle is good enough to win, does not mean it's good.
“I wouldn’t say my ankles great, it still hurts," Jett said. "Like I said earlier, I think this track kind of helps, I could manage my foot, Pala just had too many obstacles for my foot. It was a good day, felt what it was like to be back on pole in second quali, and first one had a really really good flow where I didn’t have to push too crazy and was able to get a bit of a gap and just keep taking my lines. Like Hunter was saying earlier when you get out front you can kind of take your lines and you almost ride with less energy. Yeah, it was a good day and I am happy I was able to go 1-1 like how I used to. And gives me some confidence going into the rest of the season. Because honestly, I didn’t know how my foot was going to be.”
He continued on the condition of his foot: “Today it's definitely not as sore as last week, which is good. Obviously, I got running shoes on, the dad kicks to try and help with walking so style's out the window there. But this track kind of helped out my foot and I knew I would get to this point at some point I just wasn’t sure when.”
So, pain or not, two rounds in and Jett is already back to his old ways of going 1-1. Now the question is, will it stay this way? Listening to Jett it really sounds like his results may vary week to week depending on track conditions. Bad news for Jett, but maybe good news for fans as it should mean for exciting racing week in and week out. Next up is Thunder Valley where things are bound to get even more exciting since the current MXGP red plate holder Lucas Coenen is going to be lining up (along with his brother Sasha in the 250 class).
“Yeah, it's always cool to see two other brothers, obviously doing really well in Europe, for them to come here it's sick," Lawrence said on the Coenen brothers. "Hope they’ll have some good fun here, the tracks are different to Europe, I feel like they’re a lot more fun here. So, yeah, they’re gonna enjoy it, obviously learn some things for when they come here next year. I think they’ll have a good time, it's going to be fun.”
Will Jett find his way to another overall in Colorado, against an even deeper field?