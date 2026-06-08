In terms of points, Jorge Prado’s day at the Hangtown Motocross Classic was less than ideal. The Red Bull KTM rider came into the second round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship on the heels of his first podium via 2-2 finishes (his best moto finish to date).

Then Prado was running fourth, and going after P3 Haiden Deegan, in the first moto Saturday when his KTM 450 SX-F went out with two laps to go. He scored 36th officially and had the farthest outside gate pick. Prado had the very outside gate pick at the Budds Creek National finale last year and pulled off a great start, but he was not as lucky this go round. He was pushed wide and around the holeshot structure in the first turn. When the red flag came out for Justin Cooper on the first lap, the field was forced into a full restart. Prado again did not get a good start and was buried in the field, coming through 32nd at the holeshot stripe. He was credited with the hard charger award for that moto, making up 19 positions before finishing 13th.

In terms of the overall, Prado’s 36-13 landed him just nine points on the day—and 17th overall. He now sits seventh in the standings after two rounds.

Prado said the following in the post-race KTM release.