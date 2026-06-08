2025 MXGP WMX Champion Lotte van Drunen Set to Race Thunder Valley and High Point WMX Rounds in USA

Davey Coombs wrote this in Racerhead #23 on Friday, but it sounds like something has changed since then!

By the way, we apparently came very close to having the current FIM Women's Motocross World Motocross Champion joining the WMX series today. Dutch rider Lotte Van Drunen has gotten off to a very rocky title defense, with a couple of big crashes in the first two rounds in France and Germany. Last weekend in Teutschenthal, she had a scary crash when another rider crossed in front of her in the air off of a big jump. Van Drunen is 44 points behind Spanish rider Daniela Guillen, who has won three of the first four motos aboard her GasGas. Lotte looked into the idea of joining the later-starting WMX here in the USA as a contingency plan to salvage a title in 2026, but Yamaha in Europe is said to have asked her to stick with her contract and continue representing them in MXGP.

The Dutch rider will lineup against two-time USA WMX Champion Lachlan Turner, multi-time Australian WMX Champion Charli Cannon, and the rest of the WMX field this weekend at the Thunder Valley National.