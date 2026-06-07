The 57th annual Hangtown Motocross Classic went down over the weekend and the action was superb. Levi Kitchen broke through for a win, there was a huge pileup in the second 250 Moto, Jett Lawrence was back to his dominant self, and a whole lot more happened that left us full of questions. To help us understand the action we sent our questions to former pro and NBC on-track analyst, Jason Thomas.

There have been years when rice hulls weren’t worked into the soil at Hangtown, but this year they were back. How did that affect the way the track developed throughout the day?

The track was a bit harder and faster than most years. The big tell is what the soil is like in qualifying practice. The better it is, the worse the dirt will be in the second moto. With temps in the 90’s during the week, I think it was just hard to get moisture accumulated in the dirt. There were softer sections that remained “softish,” but walking around the track after the final moto, it was far from soft and supple. Hangtown is just always going to end up hard and slick if not flooded in the morning.