Live Written Updates and Results From the Hangtown Motocross Classic

Whatever happens today, the athletes will have great weather. It's just after 8:00 a.m. right now and the weather is in the 60s. Yesterday was blazing hot, but today the forecast is calling for a high of just 84 degrees. Those temps should help keep the track from drying out too badly too. There are plenty of rice hulls mixed in with the dirt, so that should also help with moisture retention. As far as the track goes, it's a very similar layout to what we usually see here, with the track winding up and down the hills of Hangtown. Some new additions are an uphill roller section and a big triple in the middle of the track. The big step up jump, formerly known as the Fly 150, looks a little bigger than last year too.

The first qualifying sessions of the day are underway, so check back soon on a report of who's flying in Northern California.