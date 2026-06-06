Hangtown National Press Day and WMX Opener

Former WMX pros Sophie Phelps and Sarah Whitmore cover Hangtown's press day and the first WMX moto of the season, plus Tom Journet grabs top riders for interviews and provides footage of the 450 and 250 riders out on track. Get ready for round two of Pro Motocross.

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