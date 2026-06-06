The following press release from Infront Moto Racing:

THE COENEN TWINS ARE THE KEGUMS QUALIFYING CONQUERORS AT THE MXGP OF LATVIA!

KEGUMS (Latvia) – The shifting sands of the Motocenter Zelta Zirgs resounded with the rumbles of thunder last night, but thunder of a different kind reverberated around the Kegums venue today as the Qualifying Races saw the opening salvoes for the top riders at the MXGP of Latvia!

Round eight of the FIM Motocross World Championships is the last of a three-week run of events that have tested the riders thoroughly from one end of Europe to the next, and after two hardpack venues, this Baltic battleground provides a sandy surface with a hard base to reward any riders with all-round skills, and the track got drier through the day to make the ground even firmer by the time it came to the Qualifying Race for MX2 and MXGP.

The twin terrors, that are rampaging across the Motocross world right now for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, struck again with victories for both Lucas Coenen in MXGP and Sacha Coenen in MX2, the fifth time they have cleaned up in Qualifying, and the third time this year.

Lucas did the business after passing Kegums record win holder Jeffrey Herlings, who took second for Honda HRC Petronas ahead of fellow Dutchman Kay de Wolf, who continues to progress in his MXGP rookie season for Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing.

Sacha also had to make a pass on a Honda HRC Petronas pilot who was fastest in Time Practice, this time in the shape of Valerio Lata, as the Italian scored his best Qualifying Race result of the season so far in second place. Reigning World Champion Simon Längenfelder took third for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, but lost ground to Coenen in the series, trailing the Belgian by five points heading into the GP tomorrow.

The big question for tomorrow is if the twins, that both hold the red plates in their respective Championships, are finally going to bring home the double GP win that everyone feels must be coming soon!