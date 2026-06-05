Watch: SMX Insider WMX – Season 1, Episode 1 – WMX Preview Show with Sarah Whitmore
June 5, 2026, 10:00am
Katie Osborne and Haley Shanley bring you everything you need to know before the gate drops on the Women’s Motocross Championship powered by Synchrony.
Plus, watch as Racer X Online's own Sarah Whitmore joins the show during the Pro Perspective segment!
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Thu Jun 4 Hangtown Motocross Classic Full Race Day Schedule Fri Jun 5 10 Things to Watch At Hangtown Motocross Classic Fri Jun 5 Watch: SMX Insider WMX – Season 1, Episode 1 – WMX Preview Show with Sarah Whitmore Fri Jun 5 2026 Women’s Motocross Championship Set to Kick Off at Hangtown Motocross Classic
* all times
Women's Motocross Championship Schedule
2026 WMX Schedule
- Motocross, WMXHangtown Live Now4:00 PM
- Motocross, WMXThunder Valley Saturday, June 133:00 PM
- Motocross, WMXHigh Point Saturday, June 201:00 PM
- Motocross, WMXUnadilla Saturday, August 154:00 PM
- Motocross, WMXBudds Creek Saturday, August 221:00 PM
- Motocross, WMXIronman Scouting Moto Combine Event
Saturday, August 291:00 PM