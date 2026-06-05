Malcolm Stewart pulled off after two laps in the second moto Saturday due a knee injury but said, “It's nothing to be too concerned about.”

However, a press release this morning announced Stewart is out for the immediate future, with a goal of returning to racing at the July 4 RedBud National.

The following press release is from Husqvarna:

Malcolm Stewart to miss upcoming rounds of Pro Motocross with knee injury

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider ruled out ahead of Hangtown

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing's Malcolm Stewart will miss the upcoming rounds of the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship after injuring his knee in 450MX Moto 2 at Fox Raceway.

Stewart, who is currently ranked eighth overall in the SMX World Championship, finished 12th in Moto 1 at last weekend's season-opening round.

After dabbing his leg in the early stages of Moto 2, Stewart opted to exit the race as a precaution, and it was discovered this week upon further evaluation that his knee was unfortunately impacted in the incident. An intensive rehabilitation program is scheduled over the coming weeks to ensure Malcolm will be able to regain complete fitness.

"Unfortunately, Malcolm dabbed his knee in the second moto at Pala this last weekend," commented Nathan Ramsey, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager. "Luckily, there is no major damage, so he will rehab for a couple of weeks and be back as soon as possible."

Pending his recovery, Stewart and the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team have tentatively targeted RedBud as a potential return date on the weekend of July 4, marking Round 5 of the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship.