The second round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend in Rancho Cordova, California.

What you need to know the most for the Hangtown Motocross Classic on Saturday: the points-paying motos start just after 4 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 4 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific on Peacock.

NBC will have an encore presentation on Sunday, starting at 4 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series is back in action this weekend at Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York. The Watkins Glen International GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is in action this weekend with the round eight MXGP of Latvia. You can watch the action live on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (points-paying motos) via MXGP-TV.com or catch the live broadcast of the second motos on CBS Sports on Sunday afternoon, starting at 9 a.m. Eastern/6 a.m. Pacific.

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

AMA Pro Motocross Championship