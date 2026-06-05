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Enzo Temmerman to Make 2026 Season Debut at Hangtown This Weekend

June 5, 2026, 1:10pm
Enzo Temmerman to Make 2026 Season Debut at Hangtown This Weekend
Rancho Cordova, CA HangtownAMA Pro Motocross Championship, Women's Motocross Championship

When you see a #92 Kawasaki KX250 at the Hangtown Motocross Classic this weekend, not that is not Adam CianciaruloEnzo Temmerman is making his 2026 season debut at this weekend’s Hangtown Motocross Classic round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship and running the national number he earned in 2025.

The Kawasaki-mounted Temmerman is coming off of a broken femur suffered in January, which held him out for the entire SMX Next – SX portion of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

Temmerman raced three rounds of Pro Motocross in '25—the Fox Raceway, Hangtown, and Washougal rounds—before racing the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. Then at the Ranch, Temmerman made the coveted Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award an easy decision by winning five of his six motos in the 250 and Open Pro Sport divisions en route to claiming both titles. He said it was a “Nice cherry on top” to win the award at the end of the week.

We are told Temmerman will be on his own program this weekend, not with the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team, which already has round one winner Seth Hammaker, Levi Kitchen, and Nick Romano on the starting line (with Cameron McAdoo and Drew Adams on the sideline at the moment).

Enzo Temmerman's 2025 Pro Motocross Results

Enzo Temmerman

Enzo Temmerman

Visalia, CA United States
PositionRaceClassDateBike
13
Motocross 
Washougal 		250July 19, 2025 Kawasaki KX250
40
Motocross 
Hangtown Motocross Classic 		250May 31, 2025 Kawasaki KX250
18
Motocross 
Fox Raceway 		250May 24, 2025 Kawasaki KX250
Full Results
Enzo Temmerman 
Enzo Temmerman  Kawasaki
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