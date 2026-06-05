The Hangtown Classic predates the Pro Motocross Championship and was first held in 1969 in the nearby town of Placerville, from which the event garnered its name. Since 1974, the race has been held within the confines of a California State Park as a cornerstone event on the West Coast. The track carries an old school feel, relying heavily on the dynamic natural terrain on which it sits, challenging riders with multiple uphill and downhill sections, off-camber corners, and dry, rutty soil. Those elements provide a demanding and often brutal racetrack that is often accompanied by a dry heat, providing an early test of endurance on the championship calendar.

The legendary natural terrain layout of Prairie City SVRA and the Hangtown Motocross Classic is poised to provide the first physical test of the 2026 season with weekend temperatures pushing 90 degrees.

Founded in 1956, Coker Pump & Equipment Company is a four-generation, family-run business built on passion and tradition, two traits that also define the foundation of Pro Motocross. Started by patriarch Jack Coker in Oakland, California, the Coker Pump distributes pumping equipment to the biotech, chemical, food processor, mining, and semiconductor sectors, among others. Their vast, diverse product line includes gear pumps, end suction and split cases, magnetic drives, metering products, and more. Additionally, the company provides pump fabrication, repair, assembly, retrofit, and engineering services. While Oakland remains the centerpiece of the business, it has expanded to include offices in Salida, California, and Fallon, Nevada. Today, Coker Pump is managed by third-generation president Erik Coker, who followed in the footsteps of his grandfather and his father, Craig Coker, and has already set the foundation for a fourth generation with his sons, Evan and Cole.

On the racetrack, the bar has been set in the 450SMX Class by Honda HRC Progressive’s Hunter Lawrence. Fresh off a runner-up finish in this year’s historically close Monster Energy Supercross Championship, Lawrence entered the outdoor season under the radar compared his champion teammate and sibling Jett Lawrence, highly touted Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rookie Haiden Deegan, and the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing duo of Eli Tomac and Jorge Prado. However, it was the elder Lawrence who seized the moment and showed no semblance of a Supercross hangover in his single-most impressive performance to date with a dominant 1-1 effort. Another breakthrough ride came from Prado, the former FIM World Champion, who kept Lawrence honest all afternoon en route to his first podium finish in American motocross. Coming in on the mend from a career-threatening ankle and foot injury suffered in December, a hobbled Jett Lawrence saw his undefeated record at Fox Raceway come to an end. However, considering the uphill battle he still faces in his recovery, a podium result was surely welcome. Now, as the talent-laden premier class field prepares for an early test in the heat, Hunter Lawrence will carry the red plate for the first time since the 2024 season riding a massive wave of momentum into Hangtown.