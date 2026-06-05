Coenen Brothers Carry Red Plates, Championship Leads into MXGP of Latvia This Weekend 

This year the MXGP World Championship is being fought out between the top two riders here in last year’s GP. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing lead the way with their teenage prodigy Lucas Coenen, and after problems for Honda HRC Petronas rider Jeffrey Herlings in Germany, the Belgian now holds a 31-point advantage over the Dutch legend, who is going for an amazing tenth Grand Prix win at the circuit! Fifty points further back is Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP’s reigning World Champion Romain Febvre, who has yet to win here but is always a contender! His teammate Pauls Jonass, Latvia’s only Motocross World Champion to date, finally makes it to his home GP after missing it through injury for the last three seasons! He sits just two points outside of the series top ten and will be fired up for his home round!

For the first time in Motocross history we have twin brothers, or indeed brothers of any age difference, leading two World Championships at the same time, as Red Bull KTM Factory Racing flyer Sacha Coenen wears the red plate at Kegums, holding it for the first time at the start of a race weekend. The title chase is closer in MX2 however, as defending Champion Simon Längenfelder is only three points behind the Belgian for Red Bull KTM Factory Racinng, but will be mindful of the fact that Sacha has won the last two MX2 GPs at the Latvian venue! 19 points off the lead is Spaniard Guillem Farres of the Triumph Factory Racing Team, but the home fans will be looking to the Reisulis brothers, Janis and Karlis of the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 squad, to be challenging for their first Grand Prix podium, especially as the younger of the two, Janis, has been getting closer to that top three throughout his rookie season!

The EMX250 European Championship sets up for its sixth round, which will mark the halfway point of the season for them, and the Venum BUD Racing Kawasaki pairing of Francisco Garcia from Spain and Jake Cannon from Australia lead the way, 30 points apart, while Danish rider Nicolai Skovbjerg holds third for Mx-Handel Racing Husqvarna. Local man Jekabs Kubulins has had an up and down season for JK Racing Yamaha, and has pace far better than his 14th place in the standings might suggest!

The EMX125 European Championship Presented by FMF Racing fires into the second half of its series this weekend, and the Norman KTM Factory Rookies squad are dominating with their two Austrians, Moritz Ernecker and Ricardo Bauer, leading the way. Frenchman Sleny Goyer is still giving chase in third for Yamaha Europe Monster Energy MJC, and while there are no Latvian points scorers in this Championship so far, there should be a healthy dose of local support for the prodigious KTM MX Futures Estonian Lucas Leok, as he fights from tenth in the series!

The MXGP of Latvia often delivers some fantastic racing as the shifting sands test even the toughest of competitors, so don’t be missing this intense weekend of Motocross ahead of us!