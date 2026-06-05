Want to stay in the pits all day at the 2026 High Point Pro Motocross National? Now you can.

Fans who purchase a Super Ticket, Paddock Club, or High Point Club VIP ticket can now include the VIP Platinum Upgrade add-on at checkout and receive Saturday-only all-day pit access at the High Point Pro Motocross National on June 20, 2026.

Currently, VIP ticket and Early Entry Pit Pass Holders receive pro pit access from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on race day. With the VIP Platinum Upgrade, you'll be able to remain in the pits throughout the entire day—even after racing begins and all the way until the conclusion of the event.

The VIP Platinum Upgrade is just $50 and includes:

Saturday-only All-Day Pit Access at the 2026 High Point Pro Motocross National

A FREE 12-month print and digital subscription to Racer X Illustrated

Exclusive access to the pits after 12:00 p.m., alongside only VIP guests, industry personnel, and riders

The VIP Platinum Upgrade with all-day pit access is available now only to Super Ticket, Paddock Club, and High Point Club ticket holders. There are limited quantities left.

This is the only way for fans to remain in the pits after noon and experience the event from inside the heart of the action.

Purchase your VIP Ticket and Upgrade

If you have not purchased a VIP ticket yet, tap the button above and add either a Super Ticket, High Point Club, or Paddock Club VIP ticket to your cart. Then scroll down and you will prompted to add the VIP Platinum Upgrade - All Day Pro Pit Access to your ticket.

If you have already purchased a VIP Ticket and would like to upgrade to VIP Platinum for $50, follow the instructions below:

Visit the Attendee Account Center Link and input the email you used when purchasing your tickets. Then click “Send Magic Link”. This will email you an authentic link to access your account.

Go to your email and view the email from MXSports Pro Racing with the subject “MX Sports Pro Racing Account Center Login Link”

Click “Access Account Center”

From the Account Center, click “View Tickets”

Click the “pencil icon” next to your ticket to edit

Scroll until you see the “VIP Platinum Upgrade - All Day Pro Pit Access” Option and Select “Add”

Scroll down to the bottom to select desired payment method

Click Save

See you at High Point!