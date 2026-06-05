2026 Women’s Motocross Championship Set to Kick Off at Hangtown Motocross Classic

The following press release is from the SuperMotocross League:

2026 Women’s Motocross Championship Powered by Synchrony Set to Kick Off at Hangtown Motocross Classic

Six Round Campaign Begins with Oldest Race in American Motocross

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After months of anticipation, the best and brightest female athletes in off-road motorcycle racing are ready to line up on the gate to begin the 2026 season. The Women’s Motocross Championship Powered by Synchrony (WMX) will consist of six rounds run in conjunction with the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, beginning this Saturday, June 6, with the Coker Pump Hangtown Motocross Classic from Prairie City SVRA in Rancho Cordova, California. The oldest race in American motocross will provide a stiff challenge for the opening round, as reigning back-to-back champion Lachlan “Lala” Turner begins her pursuit of a three-peat.

“The 2026 WMX season is the most anticipated in the history of women’s motocross. A groundbreaking year awaits with unprecedented support from Synchrony, more than $150,000 in OEM contingency, and the deepest field of talent ever assembled. All of which will culminate in a special showcase at the SMX World Championship Final,” said Christina Denney, WMX Series Director. “While Lala Turner will once again be the one to beat this summer, her list of challengers continues to grow with the addition of new talent from around the world. It will be exciting to watch the action unfold with more eyes on the WMX than ever before.”