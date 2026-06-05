2026 Women’s Motocross Championship Set to Kick Off at Hangtown Motocross Classic
The following press release is from the SuperMotocross League:
2026 Women’s Motocross Championship Powered by Synchrony Set to Kick Off at Hangtown Motocross Classic
Six Round Campaign Begins with Oldest Race in American Motocross
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After months of anticipation, the best and brightest female athletes in off-road motorcycle racing are ready to line up on the gate to begin the 2026 season. The Women’s Motocross Championship Powered by Synchrony (WMX) will consist of six rounds run in conjunction with the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, beginning this Saturday, June 6, with the Coker Pump Hangtown Motocross Classic from Prairie City SVRA in Rancho Cordova, California. The oldest race in American motocross will provide a stiff challenge for the opening round, as reigning back-to-back champion Lachlan “Lala” Turner begins her pursuit of a three-peat.
“The 2026 WMX season is the most anticipated in the history of women’s motocross. A groundbreaking year awaits with unprecedented support from Synchrony, more than $150,000 in OEM contingency, and the deepest field of talent ever assembled. All of which will culminate in a special showcase at the SMX World Championship Final,” said Christina Denney, WMX Series Director. “While Lala Turner will once again be the one to beat this summer, her list of challengers continues to grow with the addition of new talent from around the world. It will be exciting to watch the action unfold with more eyes on the WMX than ever before.”
Women's Motocross Championship Schedule
2026 WMX Schedule
- Motocross, WMXHangtown Live Now4:00 PM
- Motocross, WMXThunder Valley Saturday, June 133:00 PM
- Motocross, WMXHigh Point Saturday, June 201:00 PM
- Motocross, WMXUnadilla Saturday, August 154:00 PM
- Motocross, WMXBudds Creek Saturday, August 221:00 PM
- Motocross, WMXIronman Scouting Moto Combine Event
Saturday, August 291:00 PM
Each round of the 2026 season will consist of two days of racing, with Moto 1 held each Friday and Moto 2 held every Saturday as a captivating addition to the action-packed race day for a Pro Motocross National. With the WMX’s inclusion on Saturday, the broadcast audience will be treated to live coverage of every second moto on Peacock as well as SMX Video Pass for international subscribers.
Turner returns with the No. 1 plate on her Altus Motorsports bLU cRU Yamaha, as the 19-year-old looks to continue her ascension as not just the most elite women’s racer, but also one of the most talented young prospects in the sport. However, her two closest friends and fiercest rivals on the racetrack will likely provide even more competition than they did one year ago. Reigning WMX runner-up and multi-time Australian National Champion Charli Cannon returns for a second season of U.S. competition with Quad Lock Honda. Although Cannon missed out on a breakthrough win last summer, she gave Turner all she could handle on several occasions. With a full season in America under her belt and a clean bill of health coming into the season, Cannon is poised to take the next step. The only racer other than Turner to claim victory last season was SLR Honda’s Mikayla “Kay Kay” Nielsen. The dynamic, multi-talented racer may be an endurance off-road racer by trade, but her motocross skillset is equally exceptional. Her championship pedigree in desert racing means Nielsen knows what it takes to win and she’s made a concerted effort to gain even more comfort and confidence in motocross heading into the new season, where she is a fixture of the three-rider rivalry that will likely define the summer and the pursuit of the WMX crown.
With its old school layout filled with elevation changes, rutty terrain, and no shortage of highly technical obstacles, Prairie City SVRA is one of the most challenging tracks in the sport on its own. Combine that with the early summer heat that is commonplace in the greater Sacramento area, and the WMX field will be pushed to the limit at Hangtown, meaning it’s anyone’s race to win.
For more information on the WMX series, visit the official website at racewmx.com or call (304) 284-0101. Join the conversation on the series Facebook page, follow us on Instagram, and be sure to always hashtag #RaceWMX.