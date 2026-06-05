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2026 WMX Championship Opener at Hangtown: Day 1 Results and Recap

2026 WMX Championship Opener at Hangtown: Day 1 Results and Recap

June 5, 2026, 3:00pm
Rancho Cordova, CA HangtownAMA Pro Motocross Championship, Women's Motocross Championship

The Women’s Motocross Championship Powered by Synchrony (WMX) kicked off their six-round championship today in Northern California. Here is a recap of the action!

First Qualifying Session

Warm weather and a tricky track welcomed the WMX riders first thing this morning. The track was soft and needed to get worked in some.

There are a lot of new faces to follow in WMX this year, as new riders join the pro ranks and different riders have come from around the world. 

Two-time and defending WMX Champion Lachlan Turner picked up where she left off in 2025, topping the first qualifying session of the day with a 2:11.204 over a 2:11.365 from Australia's Taylah Mccutcheon (a new rider to the series for 2026). McCutcheon is following in the footsteps of fellow Aussie Charli Cannon, who came to race the full WMX series last year. Mikayla Nielsen, Jordan Jarvis, and Emma Milesevic rounded out the top five. Cannon, who finished second in the 2025 championship and now lives in the USA full-time as she looks to give Turner a run for her money, was sixth fastest in the session.

  • Mikayla Nielsen
    Mikayla Nielsen Align Media
  • Lachlan Turner
    Lachlan Turner Align Media
  • Hailey Johnson
    Hailey Johnson Align Media
  • Jordan Jarvis
    Jordan Jarvis Align Media
WMX

Hangtown - WMX 1st Qualifying

Live Now
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Lachlan Turner Lachlan Turner 13:17.947 2:11.204 Gardnerville, NV United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Taylah Mccutcheon Taylah Mccutcheon 12:35.127 0.162 2:11.365 Australia Australia Kawasaki KX250
3 Mikayla Nielsen Mikayla Nielsen 12:30.832 1.342 2:12.707 Riverside, CA United States Honda CRF250R
4 Jordan Jarvis Jordan Jarvis 12:59.126 2.183 2:14.889 Clayton, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
5 Emma Milesevic Emma Milesevic 13:58.175 0.388 2:15.277 Australia Australia Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

Second Qualifying Session

By the time the women hit the track for the second session, it had tried up significantly. The green flag waived and the field got back into rhythm, and their times showed the drier track as the hot laps were way faster than the first session.

Still, it was Turner on top, but her 2:03.897 was nearly eight seconds faster than her best lap from the first qualifying session! Turner was almost two seconds faster than P2! This time around, Cannon was P2 with a 2:05.544. Then McCutcheon then Nielsen then Milesevic rounded out the top five. 

Jordan Jarvis, who was P4 in the first session, did not get in a full lap in the second session due to bike troubles.

  • Lachlan Turner
    Lachlan Turner Align Media
  • Mikayla Nielsen
    Mikayla Nielsen Align Media
  • Piper Bell
    Piper Bell Align Media
  • Charli Cannon
    Charli Cannon Align Media
WMX

Hangtown - WMX 2nd Qualifying

Live Now
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Lachlan Turner Lachlan Turner 13:52.081 2:03.897 Gardnerville, NV United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Charli Cannon Charli Cannon 13:57.503 1.647 2:05.544 Maroochy River, Australia Australia Honda CRF250R Works Edition
3 Taylah Mccutcheon Taylah Mccutcheon 12:55.384 3.230 2:08.773 Australia Australia Kawasaki KX250
4 Mikayla Nielsen Mikayla Nielsen 11:03.633 0.021 2:08.793 Riverside, CA United States Honda CRF250R
5 Emma Milesevic Emma Milesevic 14:02.278 5.857 2:14.649 Australia Australia Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

Overall Qualifying

In terms of overall qualifying, Turner bests Cannon, McCutcheon then Nielsen then Milesevic rounded out the top five. Jarvis' time from the first session is P6 overall, so she still gets a decent gate pick for the first moto coming up shortly.

WMX

Hangtown - WMX Combined Qualifying

Live Now
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Lachlan Turner Lachlan Turner 13:52.081 -- 2:03.897 Gardnerville, NV United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Charli Cannon Charli Cannon 13:57.503 +1.647 2:05.544 Maroochy River, Australia Australia Honda CRF250R Works Edition
3 Taylah Mccutcheon Taylah Mccutcheon 12:55.384 +4.876 2:08.773 Australia Australia Kawasaki KX250
4 Mikayla Nielsen Mikayla Nielsen 11:03.633 +4.896 2:08.793 Riverside, CA United States Honda CRF250R
5 Emma Milesevic Emma Milesevic 14:02.278 +10.752 2:14.649 Australia Australia Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

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