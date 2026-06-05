2026 WMX Championship Opener at Hangtown: Day 1 Results and Recap

The Women’s Motocross Championship Powered by Synchrony (WMX) kicked off their six-round championship today in Northern California. Here is a recap of the action!

First Qualifying Session

Warm weather and a tricky track welcomed the WMX riders first thing this morning. The track was soft and needed to get worked in some.

There are a lot of new faces to follow in WMX this year, as new riders join the pro ranks and different riders have come from around the world.

Two-time and defending WMX Champion Lachlan Turner picked up where she left off in 2025, topping the first qualifying session of the day with a 2:11.204 over a 2:11.365 from Australia's Taylah Mccutcheon (a new rider to the series for 2026). McCutcheon is following in the footsteps of fellow Aussie Charli Cannon, who came to race the full WMX series last year. Mikayla Nielsen, Jordan Jarvis, and Emma Milesevic rounded out the top five. Cannon, who finished second in the 2025 championship and now lives in the USA full-time as she looks to give Turner a run for her money, was sixth fastest in the session.