The second round of the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend at Hangtown in Northern California. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.

450MX

Joey Savatgy – Wrist | Out

Savatgy is currently out due to a dislocated wrist sustained in Denver. He may be back for the final three of races of the season.

Malcolm Stewart – Knee | TBD

Stewart twisted his knee in the second moto at Fox Raceway and exited early. At time of posting we hadn’t received confirmation on his status for Hangtown.