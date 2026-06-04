The second round of the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend at Hangtown in Northern California. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.
450MX
Joey Savatgy – Wrist | Out
Savatgy is currently out due to a dislocated wrist sustained in Denver. He may be back for the final three of races of the season.
Malcolm Stewart – Knee | TBD
Stewart twisted his knee in the second moto at Fox Raceway and exited early. At time of posting we hadn’t received confirmation on his status for Hangtown.
Eli Tomac – Hip | Out
Tomac and Garrett Marchbanks collided on the first lap of the opening moto at Fox Raceway, which left Tomac with a strained neck. He will miss the "upcoming rounds" of the championship. A return date has yet to be announced.
250MX
Drew Adams – Thumb, Arm | Out
Adams was landed on in Cleveland and is still dealing with injuries sustained in that incident. He’s out for Hangtown and there is currently no timetable on his return.
Max Anstie – Banged Up |Out
Anstie went down hard in qualifying last week. He tried to race anyway but it didn’t work out. He will miss Hangtown. A return date has yet to be determined.
Pierce Brown – Collarbone, Wrist | Out
Brown broke his collarbone and dislocated his wrist in Birmingham. The hope is that he’ll return somewhere around the midpoint of the season.
Cameron McAdoo – Hand | Out
McAdoo went down hard in Salt Lake City and sustained a fracture in his hand. He’s out for Hangtown and there is not currently a timetable for his return.
Parker Ross – Nose | In
Ross crashed in the second moto last week and broke his nose. He’s in for Hangtown.
Coty Schock – Wrist | Out
Schock hurt his wrist while practicing this week. The team says nothing is broken, but he’s still going to miss Hangtown. His recovery will be on a week-to-week basis.
Dilan Schwartz – Shoulder | In
Schwartz sustained an AC separation last week at the opener. He’s going to give it a go anyway at Hangtown.
Jalek Swoll – Foot, Heel | Out
Swoll is dealing with an injury to his right Achilles tendon sustained in Birmingham. He’s out for the foreseeable future.