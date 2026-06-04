How did Justin Cooper find battling with Hunter Lawrence, Jett Lawrence, Haiden Deegan, Jorge Prado and a number of other world class racers in the curtain raising round of the American championship fray?

“It was fun,” he answered. “A lot of hype around those guys, so it was nice to go slide in there and do battle with those guys under the radar. Nothing really surprised me. I know they’re all going to be good, so it was definitely good to be in the mix. I felt like I was closer than I normally am at Pala. With that track I definitely feel like there is a limit and you don’t want to override that track. It doesn’t do anything good for you. I felt like I was in a good flow and a good pace and I just tried to do my own laps. You can definitely struggle there, so with how everything went and how I felt, it was a really good day. Yeah, I’m ready for some more racing.”

With a strong and positive launch to the series, Cooper firmly believes he can be up in the mix and in the fight for the ’26 450cc title.

“Yeah, for sure I can be in the mix,” he pointed out. “I definitely need to start up there with those guys. I feel like those guys are always up there on the start, so I’m definitely going to have to be there with them right away. The pace is no joke, so I’m just going to work on that this week and hopefully get out front and then really lay it down. I feel like I don’t have any pace advantage over these guys, so I definitely have to be up there on the start to have a chance.”

Next up Justin Cooper will climb aboard a passenger jet and fly off to Rancho Cordova, California and the second round of the series.

“I enjoy Hangtown,” said Cooper. “I feel like it’s always a really good racetrack. And it always brings the heat, too. The heat is always really, really bad there. It should be a little bit tougher this week, I think.”

Hangtown might be tougher, but the third round of championship at Thunder Valley Motocross Park outside of Denver, Colorado, is usually a good one for Cooper.

“Denver is probably my best track, so I’ve had a lot of success there. My rookie year I led both motos for 25 minutes. That place is always good to me. High Point is definitely a track that’s tricky for me, but I always enjoy going back East, for sure.”

No matter the track, Cooper wants this to be the year where he steps up and wins on the 450.

“Winning motos is the goal this year,” stated Cooper. “We haven’t won a moto yet. I’ve got a lot of seconds. I’m going to try my best. It ain’t no easy task, but I’ll definitely put my best foot forward each day and make the strides to go out there and get it done. I feel like if you win an overall, you’re the best guy in the world that day. The class definitely keeps getting more and more competitive. It’s good to see and it is definitely more rewarding when you do get those good results. An overall podium finish is always awesome, and I think the goal is to get a win this year. I’m still chasing that first win. That would be huge for me. I’m capable of doing it, I’ve just got to be in the right positions, right? You have to execute the whole day. I’m at the point where I want to make it happen. We’re close and it is definitely good to see that. And Yamaha is home for me. It’s my ninth year with them, so I’ve been there my whole career and yes, it makes it really easy to make changes and to get a feeling that I’m comfortable with. That’s never a problem and we work really well together. It’s time to win.”