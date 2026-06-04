Having turned professional in 2017 and racing with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing organization for that entire span, Justin Cooper launched the third year of his 450 outdoor campaigns in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship last Saturday at Fox Raceway at Pala. Stringing together 3-6 moto scores for fourth overall, between Jett Lawrence of Honda and teammate Haiden Deegan. Furthermore, the 28-year-old out of Cold Springs Harbor, New York also let it be known that he had renewed his contract with his team for the 2027 racing season. Back in Florida this week and getting tuned up for the Hangtown Motocross Classic this approaching Saturday, Cooper took a break from testing and training to talk about just what comes next.
“I’m back in Florida,” said Cooper. “We aren’t staying out in California in between races. There is always stuff to work on after round one and, yes, that’s what we’re doing. We had a good day riding today and another day riding tomorrow and then head back out to California.”
Fourth overall in the fiercely fought 450 classification, Cooper was pleased with his performance at Fox Raceway at Pala.
“Yeah, I felt like Pala went really well,” explained the soft-spoken New Yorker. “I felt like it was a really solid day. Pala is not one of my favorite tracks, so I feel like a fourth place overall was positive and we’ll take it and its good momentum going into the next few rounds. But Pala was good. We have to adapt to all these different tracks. Some are obviously a little easier to ride but Pala ain’t one of them. I feel like the hardpack and potholes and just the way the California tracks get is always tricky. I like a little bit of loam and a little bit more of a softer base. Yes, that’s why we race for the championship. We get all of these different conditions and that’s part of it and I feel like the day went really well considering everything.”
Getting a somewhat slow jump out of the gate to start the second moto at Pala, Cooper rounded and came out of the first turn in 17th position. Undaunted by it all, Cooper steadily motored through the 450 field to meet the checkered flag in sixth position.
“Yeah, I got a mediocre start in the second moto,” said Cooper. “I probably started mid-pack. If you start like that, your work is cut out for you. Especially in this class when you’re starting back there. I had a few close calls, but other than that I was able to charge all the way through the second moto and stay strong and pick some guys off. I thought it was a good moto considering the start.
“The competition was kind of what I expected,” furthered Cooper. “Obviously, the Lawrence brothers are always good. Especially at Pala. It was good to be in the battle there and I think it’s only going to become better. I feel like my riding was really good and I’ve got a little bit more to show. I felt like I was riding in my comfort zone and not taking too many risks. With how gnarly the track was, I felt like I was pretty much in control and able to do the race pace quite well. That was nice to feel coming off the supercross championship. It’s a whole new series so you always wonder how you’re going to stack up outdoors and we’re right where we need to be. It’s just a lot going on with the different outdoor bike setup and just finding a setting so quick heading into outdoors. We kind of rely on years past and I felt like we nailed it pretty good. We were definitely comfortable out there, so that was a positive, for sure. And the stuff that we did struggle with, we can kind of go back this week and make those changes and work on being better, right? It’s all good.”
How did Justin Cooper find battling with Hunter Lawrence, Jett Lawrence, Haiden Deegan, Jorge Prado and a number of other world class racers in the curtain raising round of the American championship fray?
“It was fun,” he answered. “A lot of hype around those guys, so it was nice to go slide in there and do battle with those guys under the radar. Nothing really surprised me. I know they’re all going to be good, so it was definitely good to be in the mix. I felt like I was closer than I normally am at Pala. With that track I definitely feel like there is a limit and you don’t want to override that track. It doesn’t do anything good for you. I felt like I was in a good flow and a good pace and I just tried to do my own laps. You can definitely struggle there, so with how everything went and how I felt, it was a really good day. Yeah, I’m ready for some more racing.”
With a strong and positive launch to the series, Cooper firmly believes he can be up in the mix and in the fight for the ’26 450cc title.
“Yeah, for sure I can be in the mix,” he pointed out. “I definitely need to start up there with those guys. I feel like those guys are always up there on the start, so I’m definitely going to have to be there with them right away. The pace is no joke, so I’m just going to work on that this week and hopefully get out front and then really lay it down. I feel like I don’t have any pace advantage over these guys, so I definitely have to be up there on the start to have a chance.”
Next up Justin Cooper will climb aboard a passenger jet and fly off to Rancho Cordova, California and the second round of the series.
“I enjoy Hangtown,” said Cooper. “I feel like it’s always a really good racetrack. And it always brings the heat, too. The heat is always really, really bad there. It should be a little bit tougher this week, I think.”
Hangtown might be tougher, but the third round of championship at Thunder Valley Motocross Park outside of Denver, Colorado, is usually a good one for Cooper.
“Denver is probably my best track, so I’ve had a lot of success there. My rookie year I led both motos for 25 minutes. That place is always good to me. High Point is definitely a track that’s tricky for me, but I always enjoy going back East, for sure.”
No matter the track, Cooper wants this to be the year where he steps up and wins on the 450.
“Winning motos is the goal this year,” stated Cooper. “We haven’t won a moto yet. I’ve got a lot of seconds. I’m going to try my best. It ain’t no easy task, but I’ll definitely put my best foot forward each day and make the strides to go out there and get it done. I feel like if you win an overall, you’re the best guy in the world that day. The class definitely keeps getting more and more competitive. It’s good to see and it is definitely more rewarding when you do get those good results. An overall podium finish is always awesome, and I think the goal is to get a win this year. I’m still chasing that first win. That would be huge for me. I’m capable of doing it, I’ve just got to be in the right positions, right? You have to execute the whole day. I’m at the point where I want to make it happen. We’re close and it is definitely good to see that. And Yamaha is home for me. It’s my ninth year with them, so I’ve been there my whole career and yes, it makes it really easy to make changes and to get a feeling that I’m comfortable with. That’s never a problem and we work really well together. It’s time to win.”