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Full Schedule

Hangtown Motocross Classic Full Race Day Schedule

June 4, 2026, 12:30pm
Hangtown Motocross Classic Full Race Day Schedule
Rancho Cordova, CA HangtownAMA Pro Motocross Championship

This Saturday, the SuperMotocross paddock will be in Northern California for the Hangtown Motocross Classic, round two of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

What you need to know the most for the Hangtown Motocross Classic on Saturday: the points-paying motos start just after 4 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific.

Below is the full broadcast schedule and then the full race day schedule, plus the PDF version if you want to screenshot it for your phone.

And note, there will be one WMX moto on Friday and one WMX moto on Saturday!

  • Motocross

    Hangtown

     Saturday, June 6
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      June 6 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      June 6 - 1:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Motos 
      Live
      June 6 - 4:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Motos (Audio only) 
      Live
      June 6 - 4:00 PM
      Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    • Motos (Encore Presentation)
      June 7 - 4:00 PM
      NBC
Hangtown Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule
  • Motocross

    Hangtown

     Saturday, June 6
    Hangtown Motocross Classic
    Rancho Cordova, CA United States
    Local Time ()Track Time (PDT)
    Saturday
    7:00am2:00pm 7:00am – 2:00pm Rider Services / Will Call Opens
    7:15am7:30am 7:15am – 7:30am Riders Meeting at AMA Semi
    7:30am7:45am 7:30am – 7:45am Chapel Service at AMA Semi
    8:00am8:15am 8:00am – 8:15am 250 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
    8:20am8:35am 8:20am – 8:35am 250 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
    8:35am8:50am 8:35am – 8:50am Track Maintenance
    8:50am9:05am 8:50am – 9:05am 450 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
    9:10am9:25am 9:10am – 9:25am 450 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
    9:30am9:50am 9:30am – 9:50am Track Maintenance
    9:50am10:05am 9:50am – 10:05am 250 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes - Timed Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    10:10am10:25am 10:10am – 10:25am 250 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes - Timed Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    10:30am10:45am 10:30am – 10:45am 450 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes - Timed
    10:50am11:05am 10:50am – 11:05am 450 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes - Timed
    11:05am11:35am 11:05am – 11:35am Track Maintenance
    11:35am11:45am 11:35am – 11:45am 250 Consolation Race
    11:50am12:00pm 11:50am – 12:00pm 450 Consolation Race
    12:05pm12:15pm 12:05pm – 12:15pm WMX Practice
    12:20pm1:00pm 12:20pm – 1:00pm Track Maintenance
    12:20pm1:00pm 12:20pm – 1:00pm Opening Ceremonies
    12:41pm 12:41pm 250 First Call Peacock Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    12:51pm 12:51pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed (250) Peacock Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    1:01pm 1:01pm 250 Class Sight Lap / Top 5 Introduction Peacock Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    1:11pm1:46pm 1:11pm – 1:46pm 250 Class Moto #1 Peacock Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    1:46pm2:00pm 1:46pm – 2:00pm Podium Interviews
    1:40pm 1:40pm 450 First Call
    1:50pm 1:50pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed (450)
    2:00pm 2:00pm 450 Class Sight Lap / Top 5 Introduction
    2:10pm2:45pm 2:10pm – 2:45pm 450 Class Moto #1
    2:45pm3:00pm 2:45pm – 3:00pm Podium Interviews
    2:45pm3:00pm 2:45pm – 3:00pm Halftime
    2:40pm 2:40pm WMX First Call
    2:50pm 2:50pm Load Gate (WMX)
    3:00pm 3:00pm WMX Sight Lap
    3:12pm 3:12pm WMX Moto #2 (12Min+1 Lap)
    3:30pm3:40pm 3:30pm – 3:40pm WMX Winners Circle
    3:18pm 3:18pm 250 First Call
    3:28pm 3:28pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed (250)
    3:38pm 3:38pm 250 Class Sight Lap
    3:46pm4:20pm 3:46pm – 4:20pm 250 Class Moto #2
    4:20pm4:35pm 4:20pm – 4:35pm 250 Winners Circle
    4:17pm 4:17pm 450 First Call
    4:27pm 4:27pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed (450)
    4:37pm 4:37pm 450 Class Sight Lap
    4:45pm5:20pm 4:45pm – 5:20pm 450 Class Moto #2
    5:20pm5:35pm 5:20pm – 5:35pm 450 Winners Circle
    5:40pm5:50pm 5:40pm – 5:50pm WMX Press Conference
    5:50pm6:05pm 5:50pm – 6:05pm 250 Press Conference
    6:05pm6:20pm 6:05pm – 6:20pm 450 Press Conference
Hangtown Motocross Schedule

Note: Times local to Rancho Cordova, California (Pacific time).

Hangtown Race Schedule
Hangtown Race Schedule Pro Motocross

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