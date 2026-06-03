After a historical Monster Energy AMA Supercross season where the Yamaha YZ250F won 16 of the 17 250SX races, Yamaha has announced the all-new YZ250F for 2027.

The big changes include a new engine and chassis. The new engine "has been designed for high-revving performance that delivers a linear engine response with more power and torque through the rpm range, increasing the rev limit by 700 rpm from the previous model," according to the release. (Imagine if Haiden Deegan was still on a YZ250F revving this sucker!) The new machine also includes an all-new hydraulic clutch and changes to the air box design, with works in pair to both match the new engine and new sound level lower.

The following press release is from Yamaha:

Yamaha Unveils All-New 2027 YZ250F

All-New Engine and Chassis Updates Usher in a New Era of Performance

MARIETTA, Ga. – Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, has announced its all-new 2027 YZ250F, adopting significant changes including an all-new engine and chassis designed to make the class-defining middleweight champion even better. The YZ250F is the proven class leader in the 250cc segment, earning more shootout wins in top MX publications than any of its competitors, and helping propel current West and East Supercross champions Haiden Deegan and Cole Davies to their 250cc title sweep this season. The YZ250F dominated the Supercross season, winning an astounding 16 out of 17 Main Events.

“The 2027 YZ250F receives a completely redesigned engine and extensive chassis changes to provide the highest level of performance for winning races,” said Derek Brooks, Yamaha Motorsports Motorcycle Product Line Manager. “The balance of increased power and improved handling characteristics have pushed the bike to a new level of performance from weekend track riding to competitive racing at the highest level.”