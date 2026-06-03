Yamaha Announces 2027 YZ Lineup, Led by Significant Changes to YZ250F

The following press release is from Yamaha:

Yamaha Announces 2027 Off-Road Motorcycles for Summer Availability

Changes to the YZ250F, YZ85, YZ85LW and YZ450FX highlight 2027 Lineup

MARIETTA, Ga. – Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, announced its 2027 lineup of YZ off-road competition motorcycles, TT-R off-road trail motorcycles, and dual sport motorcycles. The lineup is highlighted by extensive redesigns to its YZ250F Motocross and YZ450FX cross-country motorcycles, and key updates to its YZ85 and YZ85LW youth bikes.

All-New 2027 YZ250F

The YZ250F is the proven class leader in the 250cc segment, earning more shootout wins in top MX publications than any of its competitors, and helping propel current West and East Supercross champions Haiden Deegan and Cole Davies to their 250cc title sweep this season. The YZ250F dominated the Supercross season, winning an astounding 16 out of 17 Main Events. The all-new 2027 YZ250F adopts significant changes including a redesigned engine and updated chassis to make the class-defining middle-weight machine even better. Key updates include:

All-new engine designed for high-revving performance that delivers a linear engine response with more power and torque through the rpm range, increasing the redline by 700 rpm from the previous model

Yamaha SuperSport YZF-R1-derived rocker arm with finger follower system, and intake refinements that allow for increased airflow and higher revs

Noise-compliance meeting FIM/AMA regulations with a tuned exhaust note more pleasing to the rider

New hydraulic clutch for smooth, consistent engagement requiring less effort while eliminating the need for on-track adjustments

YZ450F-derived advanced aluminum bilateral beam frame for an unrivaled balance of rigidity and flex characteristics.

New engine brackets designed for optimized rigidity, improving comfort and straight-line stability with a more manageable character and a predicable response

New high performance KYB® rear shock and revised fork settings with enhanced damping characteristics, enhancing traction and comfort through the bumps, square edges, and jump faces/landings

New lightweight compact braking system that delivers improved control with a linear buildup of stopping power

Rear brake pedal tip updated with bolt-type fasteners instead of rivets for simplified maintenance

Updated styling including a slimmer, more compact front number plate, new two-piece side covers, sharper rear fender and new YZ graphics

Read More on the YZ250F: Yamaha Introduces All-New 2027 YZ250F