Justin Cooper is one of the most consistent riders in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship but he nearly went down and down hard at round one on Saturday. We found this wild clip on his social. Good enough for this season's first Save of the Day!

Film: Andrew Maroney/Rob Filebark

Edit: Jason Weigandt/Rob Filebark

MIPS

Based on more than 25 years of research and development, Mips specializes in helmet-based safety for riders of all skill levels. Look for the yellow dot on the back of the helmet and visit mipsprotection.com for more information.