The opening round of any series, be it supercross, motocross, the Stanley Cup Final (catch the fever!) always has some surprises and some things that play out exactly as we think they will.

Like for example, for the opening round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Fox Raceway, I was not surprised to see so many of the fans trying to avoid stepping in massive mud puddles in the middle of the pits. The teams washing their bikes make for a mess and we can’t do wash bays. So, we have spectators showing up (maybe for the first time or maybe they don’t actually know that their shoes could get ruined) and trying to dance their way through the mud puddles. Like, that’s NOT surprising-it’s there every year! Welcome to the outdoors!

Let’s take a trip back in time to Saturday and look at what was surprising and what was not, yeah?

SURPRISES

-I would say that the 450MX class wasn’t surprising in any real ways. I picked Jett Lawrence to win so I was off on that, but his starts did suck really bad. Having said that though, Jett’s best possible outcome had he started up front was, in my opinion, a 3-3. He wasn’t beating his brother or Jorge Prado no matter what. He did get better as the motos went on and with this injury, he’s been knocked down to just “one of the fastest” guys in the class and not “the” fastest guy. I’ll go with a *mild surprise he didn’t win.