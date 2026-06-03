Road 2 Recovery Fund for Injured MXGP Racer Thibault Bénistant

The following is from Road2Recovery

On May 24, Thibault Bénistant sustained a life-changing injury during the French Grand Prix. A multiple Grand Prix winner, Thibault has built an outstanding motocross career through talent, determination, and dedication to the sport he loves. At such a young age, he still had so much more to achieve on and off the track.

Today, Thibault and his family are facing an uncertain future and the many challenges that come with a serious injury. While it is still too early to fully understand what lies ahead, one thing is certain: the road to recovery will be long, demanding, and costly.

As Thibault begins this new chapter, your support can make a meaningful difference. Donations will help provide the resources and assistance he needs as he works to rebuild his life and focus on his recovery.

If you would like to support Thibault and his family during this difficult time, please consider making a donation through his Road2Recovery page. Every contribution, no matter the size, will help provide vital support on the journey ahead.

This link to Road2Recovery will bring you to a donation page where you can help Thibault and his family with medical expenses and more.