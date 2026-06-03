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Racer X Brand Launches All-New X Collection

June 3, 2026, 4:10pm
Racer X Brand Launches All-New X Collection

Introducing the X Collection

This limited release is built around the iconic X from the Racer X Illustrated masthead. The new collection puts a modern spin on one of the most recognizable marks in motocross. We are always searching for new and creative ideas to incorporate into our clothing apparel. The goal was to create something that resonates with our fans, stays true to our brand, and introduce something a little different from our norm.

Fitment leans into modern trends featuring a high quality oversized heavyweight aesthetic. Quantities are limited, shop now before they sell out.

Available now in tees and heavyweight fleece.

For more information, visit racerxbrand.com.

Ghost Tee

Racer X Brand

Ghost Tee

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Part of the X Collection, the X Ghost Tee delivers a clean monochrome look with a minimalist front graphic inspired by the iconic Racer X masthead.

  • 5.6 oz (190 GSM)
  • 100% Combed Cotton Jersey
  • Standard Fit
  • True To Size 
X Tee

Racer X Brand

X Tee

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Minimal by design. The X Tee features the iconic Racer X masthead X on a clean cream heavyweight tee for an understated everyday look. Part of the all-new X Collection.

  • 5.6 oz (190 GSM)
  • 100% Combed Cotton Jersey
  • Standard Fit
  • True To Size 
Pit Heavyweight Tee

Racer X Brand

Pit Heavyweight Tee

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The Pit Heavyweight Tee blends vintage moto culture with a modern oversized fit. Featuring a heavyweight cream tee, understated front branding, and an archival-style pit photo graphic on the back inspired by the early days of motocross.

  • SIZE RECOMMENDATION: Oversize Fit, recommend sizing down one size. If typically an XL, get a Large. Unless you want it REALLY Oversized
  • 8.2 oz (280 GSM)
X Repeater Tee

Racer X Brand

X Repeater Tee

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Built around the iconic Racer X masthead logo, the X Repeater Tee combines understated front branding with a bold repeated back graphic for a clean lifestyle-driven look.

  • 5.6 oz (190 GSM)
  • 100% Combed Cotton Jersey
  • Standard Fit
  • True To Size 
X Repeater Hoodie

Racer X Brand

X Repeater Hoodie

Add To Cart Shop Now

A new take on Racer X. The X Repeater Hoodie features our signature masthead X in a clean monochrome design with a bold repeating back graphic and minimalist front logo. Part of the all-new X Collection.

  • 10 oz (340 GSM)
  • 70% Cotton, 30% Recycled Polyester
  • Regular Fit
  • True To Size 
  • Size up if a loose fit is desired
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