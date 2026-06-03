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Mailroom: What's on Your Mind?

June 3, 2026, 11:30am

Have a burning question about motocross, supercross, off-road or dirt bikes that you'd like our staff to answer? Notice something interesting or funny that you think our readers would be interested in?

If you have something to ask or say, just let us know at letters@racerxonline.com. Your letter may run in the next issue of Racer X, and if it's the best of the bunch, you'll win our Letter of the Month prize.

Here are some tips to getting your letters in print and possibly winning something cool:

  1. Keep them short. We can't run letters that are five and six paragraphs long (or longer)
  2. Re-read them before submitting
  3. Include your full name, and your city and state (and country if outside the USA)
  4. Include photos when relevant

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