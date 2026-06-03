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Inside Info on the New Kawasaki KX327 Two Stroke

June 3, 2026, 5:15pm

We need all-around bikes! Kawasaki is throwing a huge curve into the market by building its first full-sized two stroke in over twenty years, the all-new fuel injected 2027 KX327. It's not even eligible to race against 450s at the professional level, but that's not the point! This bike comes in two flavors, motocross (KX327) and off-road (KX327X) and it aims to be a great all-around machine for someone who just wants to go riding. Anywhere. Sign us up! Ken Essex, the Senior Manager for Kawasaki Marketing and Public Relations explains the process and the hopes for this new machine.

Presented by Yoshimura, Yamaha Motor, Fly, Throttle Jockey, SuperLite Seats. After the episode go to superlitetechnologies.com and use CODE Weege26 for 20% off your order. S-U-P-E-R-L-I-T-E technologies.com Superlite Technologies — Built to win, engineered for what’s next. Then head to head to yamaha.us/RacerX and use the code RacerXpod26 for 15% off your purchase of $100 or more.

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