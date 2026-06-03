1. What Hangover?

After being heartbreakingly close to winning the 450 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, the AMA Pro Motocross Championship season opener was set to go one of two ways for Hunter Lawrence. Either he was going to come out firing with a point to prove, or he was going to struggle with the dreaded “Supercross hangover.”

It turned out to be the former, as Hunter put in the most dominant performance of his 450 outdoor career. He went 1-1, leading all but one lap on the day. Jorge Prado kept him honest both motos, but it never felt like Hunter’s wins were seriously threatened by the Spaniard.

Hunter went on Monday night’s PulpMX Show and was asked if he expected Pala to go so well with limited riding and outdoor testing after the Salt Lake City SX.

“Maybe not like that. I mean, I knew I could win. I knew I’d be competitive even with the short amount of time”, Lawrence said. “I still have a lot of faith in the fact that I have been racing all year, and I felt that all year I have been strong and stuff. So, I had a pretty good gut feeling that, yes, I would be okay.”

If Hunter has improved as much in Pro Motocross as he did this year in supercross, it could be a long summer for the competition.

2. Redemption Season

If you follow MXGP at all, you will know that the Jorge Prado we saw last summer was not the real Jorge Prado. He’s already proven in supercross that the switch back to his beloved KTM was the right move for him, but how would a 100 percent Jorge Prado stack up in one of the deepest 450 Pro Motocross fields in history?

Turns out, pretty darn good. Prado went two 2-2 at Fox Raceway and was the only rider to keep Hunter Lawrence in his sights all day. He was able to get by Lawrence and lead early in moto two, but Hunter quickly regained the position as Jorge settled in behind him. For much of the day Lawrence maintained a five-to-six second gap over the Red Bull KTM rider. Despite Jett Lawrence getting close to Prado at the end of moto two, Jorge was the clear second-best rider on the weekend and secured his first American Pro Motocross podium.

Prado did most of his pre-season testing in SoCal, so Fox Raceway has become familiar territory for the four-time world champion. Can he maintain this level on a week-to-week basis?