After a year and a half of waiting, Kawasaki's super-much anticipated full-sized two-stroke motocross and off-road bikes are here. Kawi teased these bikes last year at Anaheim 1, which left everyone guessing to the displacement. 125? 150? 250? 300? Well, meet the KX327 (motocross) and KX327X (off-road) models. These are all-new fuel-injected two-strokes with aluminum perimeter frames, and premium suspension components.

In addition, Kawasaki has announced changes to the 2027 KX450F four-stroke, highlighted with major engine changes and a new frame with a longer wheelbase.

We'll dive deeper into these bikes shortly but here's Kawasaki's press release below:

TWO-STROKE REVOLUTION

2027 Kawasaki KX™327X AND KX™327 Motorcycles