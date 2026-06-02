The KX 327: Kawasaki's New Two-Strokes Are Finally Here!
After a year and a half of waiting, Kawasaki's super-much anticipated full-sized two-stroke motocross and off-road bikes are here. Kawi teased these bikes last year at Anaheim 1, which left everyone guessing to the displacement. 125? 150? 250? 300? Well, meet the KX327 (motocross) and KX327X (off-road) models. These are all-new fuel-injected two-strokes with aluminum perimeter frames, and premium suspension components.
In addition, Kawasaki has announced changes to the 2027 KX450F four-stroke, highlighted with major engine changes and a new frame with a longer wheelbase.
We'll dive deeper into these bikes shortly but here's Kawasaki's press release below:
TWO-STROKE REVOLUTION
2027 Kawasaki KX™327X AND KX™327 Motorcycles
The all-new Kawasaki KX™327X and KX™327 combine a championship-proven KX450F-based chassis with an all-new 327cc fuel-injected 2-stroke engine, delivering a lightweight, high-performance package built for modern off-road riding. Marking Kawasaki’s first new 2-stroke model over 250cc in more than 20 years, the engine produces smooth, controllable power with strong low-to-midrange torque and consistent performance across a variety of terrain. Paired with an aluminum perimeter frame, premium suspension components, and slim race-inspired ergonomics, the KX327X and KX327 offer the handling, stability, and confidence riders need to tackle technical trails, challenging terrain, and competitive off-road conditions.
2027 Kawasaki KX™327X and KX™327 Features
327cc Fuel-Injected, Liquid-Cooled 2-Stroke Engine
Electric Start
Hydraulic Clutch
Power Modes
Smartphone Connectivity Via RIDEOLOGY THE APP KX2*
Lightweight Aluminum Perimeter Frame
Factory-Style Suspension and Brakes
Adjustable Ergonomics
Athletic Styling with Slim Ergonomic Bodywork
Essential Cross-Country Equipment (KX327X Model)
2027 KX450F and KX450X
The 2027 Kawasaki KX™450F continues its legacy as Kawasaki’s flagship four-stroke motocross motorcycle, combining proven race-winning performance with a series of refinements aimed at improving power, handling, and rider control. Updates to the intake and exhaust systems deliver stronger low-end response and improved performance through the mid- and high-rpm range, while a redesigned chassis and revised swingarm enhance rear-wheel traction, stability, and confidence in demanding track conditions. Premium components, including a full Brembo braking system, complement the slimmer, more compact bodywork and race-inspired ergonomics. Enhanced smartphone connectivity provides expanded engine tuning, launch and traction control adjustments, ride logging, monitoring functions, and maintenance reminders, making the 2027 KX450F one of the most advanced and capable motocross machines in its class.
Kawasaki KX™450F and KX™450FX Features
449cc 4-stroke Engine with Electric Start
NEW More Aggressive Power Feel at Mid-High RPM
NEW Aluminum Perimeter Frame with Longer Wheelbase
NEW Optimized Race-Ready Suspension Settings
NEW Front and Rear Brembo Brake Components
NEW Athletic Styling With Slim Ergonomic Bodywork
NEW Enhanced Smartphone Connectivity via GPS and RIDEOLOGY THE APP KX™2*
Power Mode Selection
Kawasaki TRaction Control (KTRC)
NEW Updated Launch Control Mode for Holeshot Advantage
NEW Revised Intake & Exhaust Systems and Optimized FI settings for Improved Engine Performance
Coned Disc-Spring Hydraulic Clutch
Showa 49mm Coil-Spring Fork and New Uni-Trak® Rear Suspension with Showa Shock
ODI Lock-On Grips
ERGO-FIT® Adjustable Components for Ride Position Optimization
Streamlined Ergonomics for Easy Rider Movement
Quick-Release Side Cover Offers Tool-Less Air Filter Access
2027 Kawasaki KX250F and KX250FX
The 2027 Kawasaki KX™250F builds on the significant advancements introduced in 2025 with enhanced engine performance, refined handling, and race-focused updates designed to help riders maximize every lap. Engine refinements, including updates to the combustion chamber, exhaust system, fuel injection settings, and clutch, deliver stronger power throughout the rpm range, improved throttle response, and enhanced acceleration out of corners. The lightweight chassis and updated suspension settings provide increased stability, traction, and rider confidence across changing track conditions, while new front-end styling reinforces the bike’s aggressive, race-ready appearance. Continuing Kawasaki’s championship-winning tradition, the 2027 KX250F is engineered to develop the next generation of motocross champions.
2027 Kawasaki KX™250F and KX™250FX Features
249cc 4-Stroke Engine With Electric Start
NEW Stronger Power Across The Rev Range
NEW Improved Hydraulic Clutch
NEW Suspension Settings For Improved Ground-Holding Performance
NEW Lighter, More Functional Front-End Styling
Improved Power Mode Selection With Handlebar-Mounted Switch
Kawasaki Traction Control (Ktrc) With Handlebar-Mounted Switch
Launch Control Mode For Holeshot Advantage
Lightweight Aluminum Perimeter Frame
Dual Injectors For Upstream And Downstream
Ergo-Fit® Adjustable Components For Ride Position Optimization
Smartphone Connectivity - Change Engine Mapping With Rideology The App Kx™
Updated exhaust pipe and FI settings for increased low-rpm torque
Optimized intake and exhaust layout for efficient flow
Compact exhaust for optimized mass centralization
Single-shaft primary crankshaft balancer
Showa 49mm coil-spring fork and New Uni-Trak® rear suspension with Showa shock
ODI lock-on grips
Flush bodywork and shrouds for optimized rider interface
Quick-release side cover offers tool-less air filter access