Parker Ross Suffers Broken Nose at Pro Motocross Opener, in for Hangtown This Weekend
Parker Ross suffered a DNF in the second moto of Saturday’s opening round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Ross posted on Instagram that he “connected with another rider in the back section of the track and face planted into a lip on the first lap.” He also noted he broke his nose in the incident. Still, he expects to be on the line this weekend at the round two Hangtown Motocross Classic.
Here is his full post:
“Fox Raceway round 1
Well round one didn’t go the way I wanted. Struggled in moto one with comfort and wasn’t able to push like I normally can. Second moto connected with another rider in the back section of the track and face planted into a lip on the first lap. Ended up breaking my nose. Frustrating way to start the season but I’ll keep my head up and keep grinding. See ya at Hangtown”