Nate Thrasher on Fox Raceway Moto 2 DNF: “I got cleaned out and ended up breaking a couple things on my bike”
June 2, 2026, 4:45pm
After suffering a DNF in the second moto Saturday, Nate Thrasher posted an update on his Instagram. Thrasher finished 9-36 for 16th overall to start the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, saying he got taken out by another rider, which damaged his bike and caused the DNF.
Here is his full post:
“Round 1 of Outdoors is in the books. Happy with my riding, just disappointed with how the day ended. I got cleaned out and ended up breaking a couple things on my bike, which kept me from being able to finish the race. Taking the positives from yesterday and rolling them into Hangtown 🤘🏽”