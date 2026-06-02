Kawasaki has finally introduced its all-new two-stroke model. The long-awaiting announcement of the two-stroke was a KX327 machine, as well as a KX327X with some "essential Cross-Country Equipment."
The brand has also introduced its entire 2027 off-road lineup that includes the new KX250F and KX450F (yes, with the "F" back on the end of the bike name like it was previously). You can read about the new KX450F and KX450FX, the KX250F and KX250FX and the KX327 and KX327X below in the press releases straight from Kawasaki.
2027 KAWASAKI KX™450F AND KX™450FX MOTORCYCLES
THE BIKE THAT BUILDS CHAMPIONS
For nearly two decades, Kawasaki’s KX™450F has built its reputation at the highest level of motocross, delivering winning performances on tracks around the world. For 2027, the KX450F continues that legacy with a more refined and race-focused package, designed to help riders push harder and stay competitive from start to finish. As the KX™ model line continues to evolve, for 2027 the “F” returns to the model name signifying the model as Kawasaki’s flagship four-stroke motocross motorcycle.
Updates to the intake and exhaust systems give the 2027 KX450F a stronger, more responsive feel when the throttle is opened, with improved low-end pull and stronger performance through the mid- to high-rpm range. A redesigned chassis, including a revised swingarm, improves rear-wheel traction and control, while a longer wheelbase adds stability at speed, helping riders stay planted in demanding conditions. Premium components, including a full Brembo braking system, further enhance performance and control on the track.
The updated bodywork features a slimmer, more compact design with smooth surfaces that allow riders to move freely on the bike. Kawasaki’s signature Lime Green styling reinforces its race-ready identity and presence on the track.
For 2027, the KX450F also introduces an improved smartphone connectivity experience, offering more intuitive engine tuning, expanded launch and traction control adjustability, ride logging, monitoring functions, and maintenance reminders.
Overall, the 2027 KX450F is more stable, and more capable than ever, continuing to deliver the performance needed to compete at the highest level.
KX™450F FEATURING:
- 449cc 4-stroke Engine with Electric Start
- NEW More Aggressive Power Feel at Mid-High RPM
- NEW Aluminum Perimeter Frame with Longer Wheelbase
- NEW Optimized Race-Ready Suspension Settings
- NEW Front and Rear Brembo Brake Components
- NEW Athletic Styling With Slim Ergonomic Bodywork
- NEW Enhanced Smartphone Connectivity via GPS and RIDEOLOGY THE APP KX™2*
- Power Mode Selection
- Kawasaki TRaction Control (KTRC)
- NEW Updated Launch Control Mode for Holeshot Advantage
ADDITIONAL KX™450F FEATURES:
- NEW Revised Intake & Exhaust Systems and Optimized FI settings for Improved Engine Performance
- Coned Disc-Spring Hydraulic Clutch
- Showa 49mm Coil-Spring Fork and New Uni-Trak® Rear Suspension with Showa Shock
- ODI Lock-On Grips
- ERGO-FIT® Adjustable Components for Ride Position Optimization
- Streamlined Ergonomics for Easy Rider Movement
- Quick-Release Side Cover Offers Tool-Less Air Filter Access
NEW ENGINE
The 2027 KX450F engine builds on a long-standing reputation for strong, race-winning performance, now with even more power and a sharper, more aggressive feel. For 2027, updates to the intake and exhaust systems, along with revised fuel-injection settings, deliver a noticeable increase in performance across the entire rpm range. The result is an engine that responds quicker, pulls harder, and keeps driving all the way down the straight.
New for 2027, the engine features a more aggressive power character, with stronger low-end response that helps the bike drive forward out of corners with authority. That added bottom-end pull is matched with improved performance through the mid- to high-rpm range, giving riders a broader, more usable powerband. Whether exiting tight turns or carrying speed through faster sections, the KX450F delivers a more connected and responsive feel when the throttle is opened.
Updated fuel-injection settings further enhance throttle response, creating a more direct and predictable connection between rider input and engine output. This makes it easier to control power in a variety of conditions while still delivering the strong acceleration riders expect from a 450-class machine.
Complementing the engine updates for 2027 is the next generation of smartphone connectivity with *RIDEOLOGY THE APP KX™2. The updated app offers more intuitive engine tuning, expanded adjustment for traction and launch control systems, and added features like ride logging, ride monitoring, and maintenance reminders. This allows riders to fine-tune performance and keep track of their bike with greater ease than ever before.
NEW CHASIS & SUSPENSION
The 2027 KX450F chassis builds on the strong handling performance of the previous model, with a clear focus on improving traction, stability, and overall control. For 2027, Kawasaki refined the package to give riders a more planted and predictable feel, especially when pushing at race pace.
New for 2027, the KX450F features a redesigned aluminum perimeter frame, paired with a revised swingarm and a longer wheelbase. These updates improve rear-wheel traction and give riders better control when accelerating out of corners and through rough sections. The longer wheelbase also adds stability at speed, helping the bike stay composed in demanding conditions.
Also new for 2027, updated suspension settings at the front improve shock absorption and overall feel, especially on rough or technical terrain. At the rear, the New Uni-Trak® suspension system has been revised to further enhance traction and control, giving the bike a more balanced and connected feel across a variety of track conditions.
Together, these updates create a chassis and suspension package that feels more stable under power, more controlled through challenging sections, and better suited for aggressive riding.
NEW ERGONOMICS
For 2027, the KX450F receives updated ergonomics and styling designed to improve rider movement, comfort, and overall control on the track. The new design takes on a more athletic look, with compact proportions and clean, purposeful lines that give the bike the appearance of being ready to launch off the gate. Every element is shaped with performance in mind, creating a focused, race-ready feel.
New for 2027, the bodywork is slimmer and more ergonomic, with smooth surfaces that allow riders to move freely on the bike. Updated shrouds and a redesigned seat improve the rider’s connection to the machine, making it easier to shift body position through corners, jumps, and technical sections.
Kawasaki’s signature racing colors continue to define the KX450F, with Lime Green bodywork complemented by blue-accented graphics that reinforce its identity as part of Kawasaki’s performance lineup. The updated graphic placement also creates a more unified look across Kawasaki’s high-performance models.
Rider adjustability remains a key feature, with ERGO-FIT® components featuring multiple settings, including four handlebar positions ranging from approximately 1” forward to 0.4” back, and two footpeg positions including a lower setting about 0.2”down. This allows riders to fine-tune their riding position for better comfort and confidence based on preference and track conditions.
ODI Lock-On grips come standard, offering a secure, comfortable feel along with a simple fastening system that makes grip changes quick and easy.
Also new for 2027, the KX450F is equipped with a premium Brembo braking system front and rear. A Brembo front caliper and master cylinder, paired with a steel-braided brake line, deliver stronger and more consistent braking feel. At the rear, new Brembo components improve control when entering and exiting corners.
NEW INSTRUMENTS & TECHNOLOGY
The 2027 KX450F is equipped with advanced rider support technology designed to give racers more control and confidence in a wide range of conditions. For 2027, Kawasaki has made these systems more accessible and easier to adjust, allowing riders to fine-tune performance directly from the handlebar or through their smartphone.
New for 2027, riders can quickly switch between engine maps using the handlebar-mounted Power Mode (M) button. Two selectable modes can be customized through RIDEOLOGY THE APP KX™2, giving riders the ability to tailor engine character to their preference or track conditions.
Also new for 2027, Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC) offers increased adjustability with two selectable modes plus the option to turn the system off. Riders can switch between settings using the handlebar-mounted Traction (T) button, while the level of intervention for each mode can be adjusted through the app to better match riding style and surface conditions.
Launch Control Mode has also been updated for 2027 to further improve starts. Activated using the handlebar controls, the system helps maximize traction on low-grip surfaces. A new rev-limit control function allows riders to focus on timing the gate and managing the clutch without needing precise throttle control. Through RIDEOLOGY THE APP KX™2, riders can choose between three levels of launch control intervention and adjust or disable the rev limit function.
The updated RIDEOLOGY THE APP KX™2 enhances the overall experience with more intuitive engine tuning, expanded adjustment for traction and launch control systems, and added features such as ride logging, ride monitoring, and maintenance reminders. This allows riders to dial in their setup and keep track of their bike with greater ease.
*RIDEOLOGY THE APP KX™2 is not intended for use during vehicle operation. Only use RIDEOLOGY THE APP when the vehicle is not being operated and it is safe to do so.
2027 KAWASAKI KX™450F
Color: Lime Green
MSRP: $10,299
Availability: Late 2026
KX™450FX
KX™450FX FEATURING:
- 449cc 4-Stroke Engine with Electric Start
- NEW More Aggressive Power Feel at Mid-High RPM
- NEW Aluminum Perimeter Frame with Longer Wheelbase
- NEW Optimized Cross-Country Specific Suspension Settings
- NEW Front and Rear Brembo Brake Components
- NEW Athletic Styling with Slim, Ergonomic Bodywork
- NEW98 Gallon Larger-Capacity Translucent Fuel Tank, Skidplate, and Handguards
- NEW Enhanced Smartphone Connectivity via GPS and RIDEOLOGY THE APP KX™2*
- Power Mode Selection
- Kawasaki TRaction control (KTRC)
- NEW Updated Launch Control Mode for Holeshot Advantage
- NEW Aluminum Side Stand
- 21-Inch Front Wheel, 18-Inch Rear Wheel, Sealed Chain, and Rear Brake Disc Guard
ADDITIONAL KX™450FX FEATURES:
- NEW Revised Intake & Exhaust Systems and Optimized FI Settings for Improved Engine Performance
- Coned Disc-Spring Hydraulic Clutch
- Showa 49mm Coil-Spring Fork and New Uni-Trak® Rear Suspension with Showa Shock
- ODI Lock-On Grips
- ERGO-FIT® Adjustable Components for Ride Position Optimization
- Streamlined Ergonomics for Easy Rider Movement
- Quick-Release Side Cover Offers Tool-Less Air Filter Access
- 12V Bullet Terminals Front and Rear for Aftermarket Accessories
The 2027 KX™450FX is built to meet the demands of cross-country racing, combining durability, traction, and practical features for a wide range of terrain. A 21” front wheel and 18”rear wheel, paired with enduro-style tires, deliver strong grip from tight wood sections to more open terrain. For 2027, the KX450FX adds a larger-capacity fuel tank of approximately 1.98 gallons, allowing for longer ride time between stops, along with a skid plate to help protect the underside of the engine in rough conditions. Hand guards are also now standard, providing added protection from branches, roost, and debris. Additional features such as a side stand, sealed chain, and pre-wired connections for headlight and taillight use further enhance convenience and durability, making the KX450FX well-suited for off-road competition.
**Specifications subject to change for vehicles still under development**
2027 KAWASAKI KX™450FX
Color: Lime Green
MSRP: $10,599
Availability: Late 2026
2027 KAWASAKI KX™250F AND KX™250FX MOTORCYCLES
THE BIKE THAT BUILDS CHAMPIONS: STRONGER PERFORMANCE FOR KAWASAKI’S 4-STROKE 250 OFF-ROAD RACER
For more than 50 years, Kawasaki’s KX motocross lineup has been built with one purpose: to win. Carrying that legacy forward, the 2027 KX™250F builds on the major performance gains of the 2025 model with a sharper focus on race-day results. Developed using direct feedback from competitive riders, the new KX250F delivers stronger, more usable power with smooth, controllable delivery, allowing riders to push harder and make the most of every lap.
Engine updates, including refinements to the combustion chamber, revised exhaust pipe length, and an optimized silencer, contribute to stronger power across the entire rpm range. Updated FI settings provide a crisper, more linear throttle response, while a larger-capacity clutch improves power transfer to the rear wheel for stronger acceleration and better control out of corners.
The lightweight chassis retains the agile, confidence-inspiring feel introduced in 2025, now further refined for improved stability and handling. Updated front and rear suspension settings enhance traction and ground feel, helping riders stay consistent as track conditions change. The result is more confident line selection and the ability to ride more aggressively with greater confidence.
Up front, new styling elements including the number plate, front fender, and fork guards feature a slimmer, more purposeful design that reflects the KX’s race-ready character.
The 2027 KX250F is built to perform when it matters most, continuing to evolve Kawasaki’s 250cc platform with the goal of developing the next generation of champions.
2027 KX™250F FEATURING:
- 249cc 4-Stroke Engine With Electric Start
- NEW Stronger Power Across The Rev Range
- NEW Improved Hydraulic Clutch
- NEW Suspension Settings For Improved Ground-Holding Performance
- New Lighter, More Functional Front-End Styling
- Improved Power Mode Selection With Handlebar-Mounted Switch
- Kawasaki Traction Control (Ktrc) With Handlebar-Mounted Switch
- Launch Control Mode For Holeshot Advantage
- Lightweight Aluminum Perimeter Frame
- Dual Injectors For Upstream And Downstream
- Ergo-Fit® Adjustable Components For Ride Position Optimization
- Smartphone Connectivity - Change Engine Mapping With Rideology The App Kx™
ADDITIONAL KX™250F FEATURES:
- Updated exhaust pipe and FI settings for increased low-rpm torque
- Optimized intake and exhaust layout for efficient flow
- Compact exhaust for optimized mass centralization
- Single-shaft primary crankshaft balancer
- Showa 49mm coil-spring fork and New Uni-Trak® rear suspension with Showa shock
- ODI lock-on grips
- Flush bodywork and shrouds for optimized rider interface
- Quick-release side cover offers tool-less air filter access
NEW ENGINE FEATURES
The 2027 KX250F engine is designed with a simple goal: deliver strong power that riders can actually use. For 2027, Kawasaki focused on creating a broader, more controllable powerband that helps riders go faster with more confidence. Updates to the combustion chamber and exhaust system increase power across the entire rpm range, while revised fuel-injection settings create a smoother, more linear throttle feel. A larger-capacity clutch helps maintain strong drive under heavy load, like starts, corner exits, hill climbs, and jump landings, while still delivering strong top-end performance on fast sections. In total, these updates also contribute to an overall weight reduction of about 0.15 lbs.
A key update for 2027 is a redesigned combustion chamber, now featuring a smoother, more hemispherical shape. This allows for faster, more efficient combustion, resulting in a measurable increase in performance, including approximately 0.7 horsepower more peak power and a slight bump in peak torque. The result is stronger acceleration, especially at higher rpm.
Throttle response has also been refined for 2027, with updated FI settings that advance ignition timing at initial throttle opening. This creates a more direct connection between throttle input and engine output, giving riders a more precise and predictable feel in all conditions.
Engine performance is further enhanced by a longer exhaust header, extended by approximately 3.5”, which boosts low-end torque and improves throttle control in low- to mid-range conditions. The updated exhaust design is paired with laser welding at key joints for high-strength and improved durability. A new silencer now contributes to improved exhaust efficiency. The internal spark arrestor positioning has been optimized to improve low- to mid-range performance and reduce sound levels.
Also new for 2027, an updated hydraulic clutch features a 15% increase in spring load. This reduces clutch slip under heavy load and allows more of the engine’s power to reach the rear wheel, improving drive and acceleration while maintaining a light, consistent lever feel.
Additional refinements include a revised cooling system layout, with radiator hoses now routed in series rather than in parallel. This simplifies the system, reduces the number of components, and trims approximately 0.3 lbs. while maintaining strong cooling performance.
The KX250F continues to use proven race-inspired technology, including finger-follower valve actuation, dual injectors, and a single-shaft primary balancer. These components help deliver strong high-rpm performance with smooth power delivery and reduced vibration.
NEW INSTRUMENTS & TECHNOLOGY
The 2027 KX250F pairs its race-ready performance with simple, rider-focused technology designed to make adjustments quick and intuitive. For 2027, updates to the bike’s electronic systems give riders more control over how power is delivered, allowing them to easily adapt to changing track conditions.
Riders can switch between two engine maps, Normal and Aggressive, using the handlebar-mounted Mode (M) button. The updated Aggressive mode features revised fuel-injection settings with advanced ignition timing and slightly leaner fueling, delivering a sharper, more responsive feel for riders looking to maximize acceleration.
Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC) adds another level of adjustability, with two selectable modes, Weak and Strong, that can be chosen using the handlebar-mounted Traction (T) button. Riders can also turn the system off completely, giving them the flexibility to match conditions and personal preference.
Launch Control Mode helps improve starts by managing power delivery to maximize traction on low-grip surfaces. This factory-style system gives riders a better chance of getting off the line cleanly and efficiently.
Smartphone connectivity through *RIDEOLOGY THE APP KX allows riders to take tuning a step further. Using the app, riders can adjust fuel and ignition settings, similar to the functionality of previous FI calibration kits, as well as log maintenance and setup information for future reference.
*RIDEOLOGY THE APP KX is not intended for use during vehicle operation. Only use RIDEOLOGY THE APP when the vehicle is not being operated and it is safe to do so.
NEW SUSPENSION
For 2027, the KX250F receives updated suspension settings designed to better match the engine’s increased performance and improve overall control on the track. Based on feedback from Kawasaki’s motocross race teams, these updates focus on improving suspension performance, helping the tires stay planted and consistent across a wider range of conditions. The result is better traction, improved rider confidence, and more flexibility for the rider to choose lines as track surfaces change throughout a moto.
Up front, the suspension has been revised with updated cylinder pressure and damping characteristics to improve bump absorption and front-end feel, especially on rough or technical sections. New valve and shim settings provide a more compliant feel at the beginning of the stroke, while maintaining the support needed through the mid-stroke and beyond. This gives riders a more planted, predictable front end, making it easier to stay on line even in ruts or uneven terrain.
At the rear, suspension settings have been updated to deliver more controlled performance through the mid-stroke while improving bottoming resistance on harder impacts. Changes to preload, compression, and rebound damping, and internal shim settings help reduce kickback and keep the rear wheel driving forward. This improves traction in demanding conditions and gives riders more freedom to accelerate where and when they want, ultimately opening up more line options on the track.
NEW ERGONOMICS
For 2027, the KX250F receives updated bodywork and rider interface components designed to improve comfort, mobility, and overall control on the track. A new, lighter front-end design gives the bike a more compact and unified look, while also contributing to improved mass centralization.
New for 2027, the front number plate, front fender, and fork guards feature a flatter, more streamlined design that creates a lighter, more race-focused appearance. Rerouting the brake hose behind the plate also contributes to a cleaner front-end appearance. The front fender is approximately 1.2” shorter and has a steeper profile, helping reinforce a compact feel while also reducing weight., while the overall front-end design emphasizes the KX250F’s aggressive, race-ready character.
The bodywork has been designed with smooth, uninterrupted surfaces to make it easier for riders to move freely on the bike. The shrouds, side covers, and rear fender minimize snag points, allowing riders to slide forward and back with less effort during aggressive riding. This creates a more natural connection between rider and machine.
A unified Lime Green color scheme across the bodywork and seat gives the KX250F a bold, factory-inspired look that stands out on the track and reinforces its Kawasaki racing identity.
Rider adjustability remains a key focus, with ERGO-FIT® settings including four handlebar positions, ranging from approximately 1” forward to 0.4” back, and two footpeg positions, including a lower setting about 0.2” down. This allows riders to fine-tune their riding position for better comfort and control based on preference and track conditions.
ODI Lock-On grips come standard, offering a secure, comfortable grip along with a simple, bolt-on design that facilitates replacement.
For added convenience, the side cover can be removed without tools, allowing quick access to the air filter for faster maintenance between motos.
2027 KAWASAKI KX™250F
Color: Lime Green
MSRP: $8,599
Availability: Summer 2026
KX™250FX
2027 KAWASAKI KX™250FX FEATURING:
- 249cc 4-Stroke Engine With Electric Start
- NEW Stronger Power Across The Rev Range
- NEW Improved Hydraulic Clutch
- NEW Cross-Country-Specific Suspension Settings For Ground-Holding Performance
- NEW Lighter, More Functional Front-End Styling
- Power Mode Selection With Handlebar-Mounted Switch
- Kawasaki Traction Control (Ktrc) With Handlebar-Mounted Switch
- Launch Control Mode For Holeshot Advantage
- Lightweight Aluminum Perimeter Frame
- Dual Injectors For Upstream And Downstream
- Ergo-Fit® Adjustable Components For Ride Position Optimization
- 21-In Front Wheel, 18-In Rear Wheel, Sealed Chain, Rear Brake Disc Guard, & Side Stand
- Smartphone Connectivity - Change Engine Mapping With Rideology The App Kx™
ADDITIONAL KX™250FX FEATURES:
- Updated exhaust pipe and FI settings for increased low-rpm torque
- Optimized intake and exhaust layout for efficient flow
- Compact exhaust for optimized mass centralization
- Single-shaft primary crankshaft balancer
- Showa 49mm coil-spring fork and New Uni-Trak® rear suspension with Showa shock
- ODI lock-on grips
- Flush bodywork and shrouds for optimized rider interface
- Quick-release side cover offers tool-less air filter access
- Front and rear accessory power connector for aftermarket accessories
The 2027 KX™250FX is built to handle the demands of cross-country racing, combining durability, traction, and versatility for a wide range of terrain. With a 21” front wheel and 18” rear wheel paired with enduro-style tires, the KX250FX delivers confident grip and performance from tight wood sections to open terrain. A standard side stand adds everyday practicality for off-road use.
For added convenience, an accessory power connector is now available at both the front and rear of the bike, making it easier to install accessories such as a headlight or taillight.
2027 KAWASAKI KX™250FX
Color: Lime Green
MSRP: $8,699
Availability: Summer 2026
2027 KAWASAKI KX™327X AND KX™327 MOTORCYCLES
TWO-STROKE REVOLUTION
Aiming for the podium is one of the greatest thrills in off-road riding, but the true joy goes beyond competition. It lives in the challenge of conquering technical terrain, navigating through wooded trails, and pushing through rocky sections alongside friends and family. To capture that experience, Kawasaki introduces the all-new KX™327X and KX™327 –high-performance machines that combine a championship-proven chassis derived from its flagship KX450F with a completely new fuel-injected 2-stroke single-cylinder engine, purpose-built for modern off-road riding.
Marking Kawasaki’s first new 2-stroke model over 250cc in more than two decades, the 327cc engine delivers a new level of controllability and performance. Its flat torque curve and precise fuel injection ensure smooth, predictable power delivery from ultra-low to mid rpm, allowing riders to maintain traction and momentum through technical sections without hesitation. The engine provides consistent performance in any environment, while its inherently lightweight 2-stroke design helps achieve a total vehicle weight comparable to a 250cc-class 4-stroke. Staying true to its roots, the use of pre-mix lubrication adds a simple, nostalgic element that enhances the overall riding experience.
Supporting the engine is a chassis built around Kawasaki’s aluminum perimeter frame, delivering the balanced handling and stability riders expect from the KX family. High-performance suspension components provide excellent front-end feedback, precise cornering, and composure at speed, while aggressive Lime Green bodywork and slim, rider-focused ergonomics reinforce the bike’s race-ready intent. The result is a new generation of KX – lean, athletic, and built to perform – ready to tackle challenges and share in the satisfaction that comes with reaching the finish line.
KX327X & KX327 HIGHLIGHTS
- 327cc Fuel-Injected, Liquid-Cooled 2-Stroke Engine
- Electric Start
- Hydraulic Clutch
- Power Modes
- Smartphone Connectivity Via RIDEOLOGY THE APP KX2*
- Lightweight Aluminum Perimeter Frame
- Factory-Style Suspension and Brakes
- Adjustable Ergonomics
- Athletic Styling with Slim Ergonomic Bodywork
- Essential Cross-Country Equipment (KX327X Model)
ENGINE
At the heart of the all-new KX™327X and KX™327 motorcycles is a completely new fuel-injected 327cc 2-stroke single-cylinder engine designed to deliver strong, controllable performance across a wide range of off-road riding conditions. As Kawasaki’s first newly designed 2-stroke engine over 250cc in more than 20 years, the engine was developed to combine the lightweight simplicity and exciting character of a traditional 2-stroke with the advantages of modern technology. The engine delivers a flat torque curve with exceptional controllability, especially in the ultra-low to mid rpm range, allowing riders to confidently navigate technical terrain, obstacles, and tight lines without constantly worrying about engine speed.
The advanced fuel injection system was engineered to provide stable fuel delivery regardless of outside air temperature or atmospheric pressure, helping ensure consistent performance across changing weather conditions and elevations. This modern fuel-injected design also contributes to easier starting characteristics, smoother throttle response, and enhanced overall rideability, while maintaining the responsive feel expected from a high-performance 2-stroke machine. By delivering strong traction and a highly manageable power character, the engine helps riders maintain momentum and control through demanding off-road situations. Complementing the engine package is a durable, race-inspired hydraulic clutch system designed to provide smooth engagement and consistent feel in challenging terrain. The clutch was engineered to deliver precise control and strong connection to the rear wheel, helping riders confidently manage traction and power delivery through technical sections, tight corners, and changing trail conditions.
The 6-speed transmission on the KX™327X covers a wide range of riding conditions and, when paired with the engine’s strong low-rpm performance, enables effortless progress through rough terrain and over obstacles. First-gear ratios were optimized for tight technical sections and help facilitate front wheel lift for overcoming obstacles encountered on the trail. A close-ratio 5-speed transmission is used on the KX™327 and was designed to help riders stay within the engine’s powerband while delivering strong acceleration and responsive performance on motocross tracks.
A newly designed exhaust valve system developed specifically for the 2-stroke engine further enhances the broad and usable power delivery characteristics of the KX327X and KX327. The system was engineered to optimize exhaust flow and throttle response across the rpm range, contributing to strong low-end torque and smooth acceleration as engine speed increases. This balanced power delivery allows riders to confidently transition between slow technical sections and faster, more open terrain while maintaining excellent rear-wheel traction and rider control.
Complementing the engine package is a carefully engineered intake and exhaust layout designed to maximize performance, responsiveness, and overall rider confidence. The engine’s efficient combustion characteristics and precisely tuned systems work together to create a highly controllable yet exhilarating riding experience that feels natural in a variety of riding conditions. Whether racing cross-country, navigating wooded trails, or tackling recreational off-road terrain, the KX327X and KX327 engine platform was designed to deliver strong performance, modern convenience, and the unmistakable excitement of a next-generation Kawasaki 2-stroke motorcycle.
ELECTRIC START
Electric start on the KX™327X and KX™327 is activated via the push of a button and ensures quick, effortless restarts when it matters most, helping riders maintain position in the heat of competition.
POWER MODES
Using a switch located on the left side of the handlebar, riders can quickly change between two engine map settings provided in the ECU, adjusting their preference of power delivery.
SMARTPHONE CONNECTIVITY
The all-new KX™327X and KX™327 motorcycles were designed to deliver a high-performance off-road experience with modern convenience and everyday usability in mind. Along with their powerful new fuel-injected 2-stroke engine and race-inspired chassis, both models feature advanced technology aimed at enhancing the rider experience on and off the trail. Riders can take advantage of smartphone connectivity through RIDEOLOGY THE APP KX2*, allowing access to vehicle settings, riding logs, and maintenance information directly from their mobile device. The addition of convenient maintenance reminders helps riders stay on top of service intervals, ensuring the KX327X and KX327 continue performing at their best whether tackling technical terrain, woods racing, or long days on the trail.
*RIDEOLOGY THE APP KX2* is not intended for use during vehicle operation. Only use RIDEOLOGY THE APP KX2 when the vehicle is not being operated and it is safe to do so.
CHASSIS
The KX™327X and KX™327 feature a slim aluminum perimeter frame derived from the championship-proven KX450F motocross machine, delivering a high-level balance of light weight, agility, and composure. Constructed from a combination of forged, extruded, and cast components, the frame is engineered to complement the lightweight 2-stroke engine, resulting in an overall machine weight of just 233.7 lbs. – comparable to a 250cc-class motocross bike. The center of gravity was carefully optimized to match the engine characteristics, contributing to excellent straight-line stability and confident cornering performance across a wide range of riding conditions.
Utilizing a lightweight, race-inspired chassis design, precise handling and confidence across a wide range of off-road conditions was achieved. Developed with cross-country performance in mind, the chassis balances agility and stability to help riders tackle technical terrain, ruts, rocks, and high-speed sections with ease. Additionally, the rigidity and layout of the lower pipes were optimized to improve obstacle clearance and enhance maneuverability when navigating the demanding conditions often encountered in cross-country riding. The result is a machine that offers predictable handling characteristics and excellent rider feedback on challenging trails and race courses alike.
SUSPENSION
KYB high-performance suspension components are designed to deliver confidence and control across a wide variety of off-road terrain. Up front, a factory-style 48mm inverted AOS coil-spring fork provides smooth action and excellent damping performance, helping riders maintain composure through rough sections, braking bumps, and technical obstacles. Complementing the front suspension is Kawasaki’s proven Uni-Trak® rear suspension system, engineered to deliver strong traction and rear wheel control in changing terrain conditions. Both the front and rear suspension settings can be fine-tuned, allowing riders to dial in performance characteristics to match their riding style and terrain preferences.
BRAKES & WHEELS
Braking performance on the all-new KX™327X and KX™327 motorcycles is handled by high-performance Nissin components designed to deliver strong, controllable stopping power in demanding off-road conditions. The Nissin calipers and master cylinders are paired with 270mm front and 240mm rear petal disc brakes, providing confident braking feel and consistent performance across a wide range of terrain.
The KX™327X features lightweight aluminum rims with a 21-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear wheel, while the KX™327 is equipped with a 19-inch rear wheel configuration designed to enhance performance on demanding motocross tracks.
ERGONOMICS
The KX™327X and KX™327 motorcycles were designed with rider comfort and control in mind, featuring slim, ergonomic bodywork that allows for smooth rider movement and improved machine control in a wide variety of off-road situations. The compact body design helps riders easily shift their weight while cornering, navigating technical terrain, or standing through rough sections, contributing to a more connected and confidence-inspiring riding experience. ODI Lock-On grips come standard and provide excellent grip feel, while their screw-type fastening system greatly simplifies the task of replacing grips.
To further enhance rider comfort and customization, the KX327X and KX327 feature adjustable ergonomics that allow riders to tailor the machine to suit their body size and riding preference. Riders can choose from four handlebar positions and two footpeg positions, making it easier to achieve an ideal riding position for improved comfort, control, and confidence during long rides or competitive off-road racing.
CROSS-COUNTRY EQUIPMENT (KX327X)
The KX™327X comes equipped with a range of cross-country-focused components designed to enhance durability, convenience, and rider confidence on the trail. A large 2.2 gallon semi-transparent fuel tank allows riders to easily monitor fuel level at a glance, while hand guards, a durable skid plate, linkage guard, and rear disc guard help provide added protection when navigating rugged terrain and technical obstacles. For added convenience during trail rides and race stops, a side stand also comes equipped as standard, further emphasizing the machines’ cross-country-ready design.
STYLING
The styling features a sharp, race-inspired design that reflects Kawasaki’s championship-winning KX lineup while emphasizing an aggressive cross-country character on the KX327X. Slim, ergonomic bodywork contributes to a lightweight and athletic appearance while also allowing riders greater freedom of movement when navigating technical terrain, cornering, or standing through rough sections. The compact design and clean body lines give the motorcycles the purposeful look of a high-performance off-road racer, blending functional performance with a modern factory-style appearance.
Attention to detail throughout the design helps create a cohesive and premium look that stands out both on the starting line and on the trail. Functional components are seamlessly integrated into the overall styling, reinforcing the rugged capability and athletic image of the machines. From the sleek bodywork to the carefully refined proportions, the KX327X and KX327 were styled to embody the look of an athlete while maintaining the durability and practicality needed for demanding cross-country riding conditions.
**Specifications subject to change for vehicles still under development**
2027 Model Variations
Kawasaki KX327
Color: Lime Green
MSRP: $9,099
Availability: Late 2026
Kawasaki KX327X
Color: Lime Green
MSRP: $9,699
Availability: Late 2026