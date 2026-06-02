Justin Cooper has confirmed his contract situation for 2027. The New York native was on a one-year deal for 2026 and confirmed with us this weekend that he has re-signed with Yamaha for 2027.
“I just renewed my deal for another year,” Cooper said. “So, yeah, we're good for 27.”
Cooper says the pressure of another one-year deal is pretty normal for him.
"I've been on one years (one year contracts) for so long now that it's just like, I feel like you have to earn your spot on a team no matter what,” he said. “So, it's fine for me. I feel like as long as I'm putting in my results that, you know, I deserve the ride. And if I wasn't, I wouldn't want to be on that on a factory ride. So, just how I see it. But, yeah, no pressure really ever."
The pressure actually came, this time, from considering other options. Cooper was a free agent and we have heard he had talked to multiple teams about jumping elsewhere.
"It was a lot of pressure making a decision, I can tell you that. So, a lot of stressful weeks prior to this, but, yeah, we just got renewed and, yeah, we'll be back with Yamaha home for next year and we'll do it all over again next year I guess."
He turned pro back in 2017 with the team and has spent his entire pro career with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing.
“Next year will be a decade…it’s pretty cool,” he said. “The loyalty is cool. And just, it's so easy because it's like home, you know. It's like, change is always tough. And I know I have everything figured out here. So, I feel like there's only progress to be made there. So, yeah, at the end of the day, it's where I want to be. And I definitely, you know, stoked to be back. Now I can focus on the races ahead. But just makes the weeks harder when you're dealing with all that, right? It's more stuff than you want to think about at the time because you're so focused on racing.”
He finished 3-6 for fourth overall at the AMA Pro Motocross Championship opener Saturday, right between Jett Lawrence and Haiden Deegan. Cooper has battled Lawrence back to their 250 and he now rides and trains with Deegan. Deegan’s mechanic Brett Duffe recently said in a Deegan YouTube vlog: “J-Coop's a good teammate” as the two pushed one another.
“Yeah, he's a character,” Cooper said with a laugh, referencing Deegan. “It's refreshing. Obviously, he's coming off a bunch of successful championships and 250 career, really. So, it's cool to have him as a teammate. Definitely can learn stuff from him. He can learn stuff from me. It pushes us. So, it's good to see where we stack up on race day. It's been fun riding with him at the test track and the pace is definitely good. So, we'll see.”
Fox Raceway (Pala) - 450May 30, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|1 - 1
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|2
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|2 - 2
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|4 - 3
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|3 - 6
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|5 - 4
|Yamaha YZ450F
As for the #32 himself, does he feel like there is anything missing to become a moto winner and constant podium finisher?
“A little bit of everything,” he said. “I think the biggest thing is the risk that I'm willing to take. Sometimes I'm just too smooth. Like, I don't take enough chances. I don't ride over my head very much. So, I think if I can kind of trend towards that direction, not crash out, but definitely put myself on the line a little bit more when it matters, I think that'll do me wonders, but, yeah, just very calculated and almost too calculated at times.”
Justin Cooper is always at the races—he’s missed only one Pro Motocross race since he turned pro—and he is fit and fast. If he gets back to his regularly good starts, he will be a factor this summer. Watch for the #32, especially at the Thunder Valley National, where he has six overall podiums in eight starts.