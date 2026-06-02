Justin Cooper has confirmed his contract situation for 2027. The New York native was on a one-year deal for 2026 and confirmed with us this weekend that he has re-signed with Yamaha for 2027.

“I just renewed my deal for another year,” Cooper said. “So, yeah, we're good for 27.”

Cooper says the pressure of another one-year deal is pretty normal for him.

"I've been on one years (one year contracts) for so long now that it's just like, I feel like you have to earn your spot on a team no matter what,” he said. “So, it's fine for me. I feel like as long as I'm putting in my results that, you know, I deserve the ride. And if I wasn't, I wouldn't want to be on that on a factory ride. So, just how I see it. But, yeah, no pressure really ever."

The pressure actually came, this time, from considering other options. Cooper was a free agent and we have heard he had talked to multiple teams about jumping elsewhere.

"It was a lot of pressure making a decision, I can tell you that. So, a lot of stressful weeks prior to this, but, yeah, we just got renewed and, yeah, we'll be back with Yamaha home for next year and we'll do it all over again next year I guess."