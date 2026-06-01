With Haiden Deegan vacating the 250 class, the question heading into round one of AMA Pro Motocross at Fox Raceway was who is going to be the next rider to step up and dominate the class? Well after a wild race, with moto scores all over the map, we may not be any closer to answering that question than we were beforehand.

First off, Fox Raceway might not be the best indicator of things to come, as there is no other track like it on the circuit. High speeds and a rough, slippery, rutted track puts riders out of their comfort zone, and some are just not willing to take the risk. m=knowing it is more important to make it to round two than impress at round one. Things could look completely different over the next few weeks.

Then there were the moto scores. With the exception of Seth Hammaker’s 2-1, no one else was able to log consistent results. Rookie Caden Dudney was able to grab an overall podium (second) without landing on the podium in either moto (6-4 moto scores). Cole Davies showed he has outdoor skills with a third in the first moto and then faded back to eighth in the second.

Levi Kitchen won the first moto in convincing fashion and then crashed in the second moto, only able to work his way up to 13th. Julien Beaumer had a similar day in reverse; he had a tip over in the first moto and was only able to make his way back to 11th but then led the second moto and finished an impressive second. Not bad for his first race since breaking his back at the first SMX Playoff last year. Then there's Ryder DiFrancesco, who also crashed early in the first moto (while with the leaders) and suffered a 19th. He fought back for third in moto two, giving him 19-3 finishes.

Seriously, take a look at these moto scores: