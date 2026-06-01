Jason Weigandt walks and talks to recap the highly-anticipated opener for Pro Motocross. Hunter Lawrence proved the aliens right by winning, Seth Hammaker has clearly solved his outdoor physical limitations, and Haiden Deegan did not win and did not beat Jett Lawrence. Which is fine for a rookie...except for that shirt. Presented by RaceTech.com and the fabulous Gold Valves. And by Motosport.com/win. Head there to enter to win the Quad Lock Honda Ultimate Racebike Sweepstakes. Plus weekly prizes!