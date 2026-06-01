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Watch: MXGP of Germany Video Highlights

June 1, 2026, 2:00pm
Saxony-Anhalt, Germany MXGP of GermanyFIM Motocross World Championship

Over the weekend, the seventh round of the 2026 FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) took place in Germany. In MX2, Kawaski's Mathis Valin took his first career overall win over Sacha Coenen and Camden McLellan.

Simon Längenfelder finished fifth overall and therefore handed the points lead over to Sacha Coenen.

In MXGP, Lucas Coenen took the overall win with 1-1 finishes over Andrea Adamo and Ruben Fernandez. Lucas Coenen still leads the MXGP standings, meaning the Coenen brothers now both lead their respective standings!

View the results and championship standings below.

MXGP of Germany Results

MXGP

MXGP of Germany - MX2

May 31, 2026
Teutschenthal
Saxony-Anhalt, Germany Germany
Rider Motos Bike
1 Mathis Valin Mathis Valin France 2 - 1 Kawasaki
2 Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 1 - 2 KTM
3 Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 3 - 6 Triumph
4 Janis Martins Reisulis Janis Martins Reisulis Latvia 4 - 5 Yamaha
5 Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 8 - 3 KTM
Full Results
MXGP

MXGP of Germany - MXGP

May 31, 2026
Teutschenthal
Saxony-Anhalt, Germany Germany
Rider Motos Bike
1 Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 1 - 1 KTM
2 Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 7 - 3 KTM
3 Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain 3 - 7 Honda
4 Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France 4 - 6 Yamaha
5 Kay de Wolf Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 5 - 5 Husqvarna
Full Results

Championship Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 325
2Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 317
3Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 301
4Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 281
5Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 278
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 344
2Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 313
3Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 263
4Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 256
5Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France 251
Full Standings
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