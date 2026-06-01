First, let’s get this part out of the way. The Jett versus Deegs battle is not just a media creation. Haiden Deegan has done as much as anyone to make this a thing. Deegans know hype, and they didn’t waste a chance to create as much as possible for this AMA Pro Motocross Championship opener on a 450. It was Haiden who talked about Jett in a Dirt Shark video last week. It was Haiden who made an Instagram reel using music from Jett’s girlfriend. It was Haiden who wore a shirt on Friday that featured, among other things, a tombstone drawing that said "RIP Jett." And "I heart Dylan Conrique" (Jett’s girlfriend). And some Conrique song titles. And the phrase “prone to foot and ankle injuries.” Haiden is leaning in as far as those Olympic ski jumpers.

Or, if you want to find a logical way to buy into this, it’s the 250 motocross champ against the 450 motocross champ.

So, when the two actually found each other on the race track on Saturday in moto one, everyone, including Haiden, knew what it meant. Er, well, almost everyone. Jett himself isn’t diving into any of it. Here’s Jett’s response when asked about this little battle.

I'm only going to ask, because you guys were actually battling: how was it battling Haiden Deegan? What did you learn from him? We saw a couple passes back and forth. What was it like learning another rider and another person on the track that you're not really familiar with before?

Jett Lawrence: Not too much. I mean, I was kind of trying to figure out my own stuff. I was dealing with trying to get into a flow, so I was more focused on myself, and it was just kind of another rider out there. It wasn't, “Oh, it's a different person, I’ve got to figure it out.” I was just trying to figure my stuff out first and then put that into display and try and link laps together.